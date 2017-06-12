La foto de esta chica en bikini se ha convertido en viral por una buena causa

Las apariencias engañan, sobre todo en Instagram y sobre todo en verano, cuando las modelos y la blogueras de moda hacen de todo para aparecer perfectas con sus prendas. Pero Imre Çeçen, una bloguera de fitness holandesa, ha decidido darle la vuelta a la tortilla y ha publicado en sus redes sociales dos fotografías distintas de ella misma en la piscina: una es perfecta para Instagram; la otra, por su parte, es real. Las imágenes, y su reflexión, han sido todo un éxito y ha logrado casi 30.000 "me gusta" en poco tiempo.
‼️DIFFERENT KIND OF "KEEP IT REAL"‼️ I know some people are all done with the "keep it real" pictures so I thought I'd try a new one😅 I find this one kinda hilarious🙈chilling by the pool instagram vs real life👙 . Anyone familiar with the concept of having all "normal" legs when you're standing but as soon as you sit down they transform into huge piles of meat?🍖😂 Why is it that those 2 sticks we use to walk expand to the size of Texas whenever they touch a chair?😅 . This is the most NORMAL thing ever yet us girls seem to be so self conscious about it😔 Hello! Your legs are being pushed against a surface, they are supposed to expand! This doesn't mean you're fat🙅🏻 Even muscle will just look like a huge shapeless pile of meat when there's no flexing involved🍖 If you don't want your legs to expand maybe invest in stone legs!⛰⛏ I'd choose marble ones💁🏻😂 . We've just lost touch with reality because on the internet all we see are those freaking hot dog legs🌭 I am guilty of posting those too! Yet even I wondered on my last vacay why my legs were so "big" when I sat down. 😅 . Thought I'd take a good comparison pic and I'm pretty sure I've got a hernia now😅 Creating that thighgap & skinny legs feel was real hard😵 I had to arch my back like crazy, hold my legs up (serious ab work was involved) and had to sit on the edge of the pool which caused me to almost fall. Both my camera & I would have drowned in the sadness of insta perfection (I would survive the water though, I can swim!🙆🏻) To people who do sit like this in real life; I admire your core strenght & willpower! . Yep, that's the truth behind poolside hotdog pics. Truth be told I'd much rather sit like that right pic whilst enjoying an actual hotdog🌭 What is your fave poolside snack? Kinda wanted to hold a piece of watermelon whilst taking this but it turns out that's only for advanced instagram posing😅 I couldn't hold myself up, flex them abs, hold a watermelon & take pics at the same time😂 Guess I better start practicing for my next vacay!💁🏻 . Ps. I don't think there's anything wrong with the way my legs look in the pic on the right. Just showing you the difference! 🌭 vs 🍖 = both yummy🙆🏻
"¿A alguno de vosotros le suena eso de que las piernas parecen 'normales' cuando estamos de pie y se convierten, en cuanto nos sentamos, en una enorme montaña de carne? ¿Por qué los dos bastoncitos que utilizamos para caminar adoptan el tamaño de Texas en cuanto tocan el asiento?"- escribe Imre. Esta es la cosa más normal del mundo, y debemos aceptarla. Está claro: si las piernas están contra una superficie, es lógico que se expandan. Esto no significa que sea grasa".
Su publicación continúa haciendo referencia a los habituales retoques de Photoshop y filtros de quienes usan las redes sociales: "Hemos perdido el contacto con la realidad porque en internet sólo vemos piernas asombrosamente sexy, y yo soy en parte culpable por haberlas posteado".
Imre Çeçen explica entonces lo complicado que fue tomar la fotografía perfecta para Instagran de sus piernas en la piscina: "Fue realmente difícil. He tenido que arquear la espalda como una loca, mantener elevadas las piernas mientras me sentaba al borde la piscina, por lo que casi me caigo dentro. Tanto mi máquina como yo hemos estado en riesgo de caer en la tristeza de la "insta-perfección".
Su reflexión concluye con una invitación a las personas para que amen su propio cuerpo y con un recordatorio de que la toma perfecta no oculta la realidad, sino que muestra el deseo de cambiarla.
