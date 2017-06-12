La foto de esta chica en bikini se ha convertido en viral por una buena causa

Las apariencias engañan, sobre todo en Instagram y sobre todo en verano, cuando las modelos y la blogueras de moda hacen de todo para aparecer perfectas con sus prendas. Pero Imre Çeçen, una bloguera de fitness holandesa, ha decidido darle la vuelta a la tortilla y ha publicado en sus redes sociales dos fotografías distintas de ella misma en la piscina: una es perfecta para Instagram; la otra, por su parte, es real. Las imágenes, y su reflexión, han sido todo un éxito y ha logrado casi 30.000 "me gusta" en poco tiempo.

"¿A alguno de vosotros le suena eso de que las piernas parecen 'normales' cuando estamos de pie y se convierten, en cuanto nos sentamos, en una enorme montaña de carne? ¿Por qué los dos bastoncitos que utilizamos para caminar adoptan el tamaño de Texas en cuanto tocan el asiento?"- escribe Imre. Esta es la cosa más normal del mundo, y debemos aceptarla. Está claro: si las piernas están contra una superficie, es lógico que se expandan. Esto no significa que sea grasa".

Su publicación continúa haciendo referencia a los habituales retoques de Photoshop y filtros de quienes usan las redes sociales: "Hemos perdido el contacto con la realidad porque en internet sólo vemos piernas asombrosamente sexy, y yo soy en parte culpable por haberlas posteado".

Imre Çeçen explica entonces lo complicado que fue tomar la fotografía perfecta para Instagran de sus piernas en la piscina: "Fue realmente difícil. He tenido que arquear la espalda como una loca, mantener elevadas las piernas mientras me sentaba al borde la piscina, por lo que casi me caigo dentro. Tanto mi máquina como yo hemos estado en riesgo de caer en la tristeza de la "insta-perfección".

Su reflexión concluye con una invitación a las personas para que amen su propio cuerpo y con un recordatorio de que la toma perfecta no oculta la realidad, sino que muestra el deseo de cambiarla.

Esta historia fue publicada en la edición italiana de HuffPost, escrita por Ilaria Betti.