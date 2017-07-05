El hermano de las Kardashian se venga de su ex publicando fotos y vídeos íntimos en Instagram

Rob Kardashian tiene roto el corazón, y el despecho le ha llevado a cometer una locura. Después de recibir un vídeo de su expareja, Blac Chyna, ha comenzado a publicar en Instagram fotos íntimas de quien también es la mujer de su hijo.
"Jajajaja. Chyna me ha enviado este vídeo deseándome feliz 4 de Julio. Qué loca. Ven y pasa algo de tiempo con tu hijo en lugar de acostarte conmigo y, justo después, con ese tipo. Necesitas ayuda", ha escrito el menor del clan Kardashian, que también ha publicado el vídeo.
La ira de Kardashian no ha quedado ahí, pues también ha publicado, varias veces, con distintos textos, una foto del hombre que supuestamente aparece junto a su expareja en el vídeo anterior: "Y este tipo ha publicado una foto en la misma cama en la que Chyna y yo concebimos a nuestra hija".
And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in. The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don't help him get money cuz he can't handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won't even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself. Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball , u thirsty as fuck for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don't help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here fucking someone that everyone fucks including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody's and it's been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.
En su venganza, el hermano de las Kardashian también ha revelado los detalles sobre cómo la madre de su hija recuperó su peso después de dar a luz: "Todo el mundo le pregunta a Chyna cómo perdió peso después del parto y ella le miente a todo el mundo. Fui un gran marido que en nuestro aniversario pagó 100.000 dólares para que se hiciera una cirugía para arreglarlo todo".
Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR
-Has visto a Kim Kardashian en muchas portadas, pero NUNCA como en esta
-El día en que Jon Kortajarena cayó rendido ante una Kim Kardashian bañada en leche