14 maneras creativas de anunciar un embarazo

Surprise!! Our hands, hearts, home, and vehicle are going to be a little more full next February ❤️ We experienced a major scare 2 weeks ago so I am feeling extra grateful to be able to share this news. I have shared a bit more about what happened on my blog (link in my bio.) I promise that's not supposed to be click bait but it ended up being way too much to type out here. Anyway, I know there are many people who think we are crazy (and they're probably right!) but I would kindly ask that if you don't have anything kind to say, please don't comment! Every child is a blessing, whether the 1st or the 7th 😬 Well, here we go...again! #therobertseight #growingarobertsbaby

A post shared by Jessica (@mrsjessicaroberts) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT