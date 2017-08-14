Todas las secciones
    • TENDENCIAS

    14 maneras creativas de anunciar un embarazo

    Estas familias le echaron imaginación a la hora de comunicar en redes sociales que había un bebé en camino.

    14/08/2017 08:01 CEST | Actualizado Hace 1 hora

    Es el ciclo de la vida. Si pasas de cierta edad es muy probable que tus redes sociales ya no estén llenas de fotos de tus amigos dándolo todo a las tantas de la madrugada, sino de algo que indica que os habéis hecho mayores: anuncios de embarazo.

    Cada vez son más las familias que tiran de ingenio para hacer público que esperan un bebé, yendo más allá de mostrar una ecografía o el Predictor. Si no te apetece enseñar el palito en el que has tenido que hacer pis estás buscando inspiración para compartir la buena noticia hemos recopilado algunos de los comunicados de embarazo más originales de la red:

    CON ZAPATOS

    CON GLOBOS

    CON GLOBOS Y HUMOR

    "Oh, mierda", se puede leer en los globos de la madre.

    CON IMPERDIBLES

    CON INSTRUMENTOS MUSICALES

    CON EQUIPACIONES DEPORTIVAS

    CON LA COLABORACIÓN DE LOS HERMANOS MAYORES

    Big brother training session. #pregnancyannouncement

    A post shared by Chase Rubias (@chaserubias) on

    "Ser hermano mayor para torpes", pone en la portada tuneada del libro.

    CON MUCHA MAGIA

    "La familia Adam va a aumentar en un muggle. La magia comienza en noviembre de 2017", se lee en el papelito de dentro de la snitch dorada de Harry Potter.

    CON MÁS MAGIA

    "Un nuevo par de orejas se unirá a nuestra familia", dice el cartel.

    CON UNA ESCENA DIVERTIDA

    CON BEBIDAS

    "No rellenar hasta enero", se lee en la nota de la copa de vino.

    CON CAMISETAS

    CON MANDOS DE CONSOLA

    #pregnancyannouncement #gamers #pregnancy #embarazo #anuncioembarazo #waiting4player3 #uxm #haru

    A post shared by Autonomama (@autonomama) on

    CON CIENCIA

    #bestbabyannouncement #babyannouncement #lovemyjob #misaraphotography #scienceexperiment #babyboy

    A post shared by Sara Martinez (@misara_photography) on

