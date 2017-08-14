14 maneras creativas de anunciar un embarazo

Es el ciclo de la vida. Si pasas de cierta edad es muy probable que tus redes sociales ya no estén llenas de fotos de tus amigos dándolo todo a las tantas de la madrugada, sino de algo que indica que os habéis hecho mayores: anuncios de embarazo.
Cada vez son más las familias que tiran de ingenio para hacer público que esperan un bebé, yendo más allá de mostrar una ecografía o el Predictor. Si
no te apetece enseñar el palito en el que has tenido que hacer pis estás buscando inspiración para compartir la buena noticia hemos recopilado algunos de los comunicados de embarazo más originales de la red:
CON ZAPATOS
CON GLOBOS
Surprise!! Our hands, hearts, home, and vehicle are going to be a little more full next February ❤️ We experienced a major scare 2 weeks ago so I am feeling extra grateful to be able to share this news.
CON GLOBOS Y HUMOR
"Oh, mierda", se puede leer en los globos de la madre.
CON IMPERDIBLES
No 3 //. Heute ist der letzte Tag der #lebenmitkindchallenge
CON INSTRUMENTOS MUSICALES
CON EQUIPACIONES DEPORTIVAS
I'm finally allowed to announce it!!!! I'm going to be an Auntie in January! My sister @living_extraordinary and I were pregnant at the same time for once. So excited for cousins so close.
CON LA COLABORACIÓN DE LOS HERMANOS MAYORES
"Ser hermano mayor para torpes", pone en la portada tuneada del libro.
CON MUCHA MAGIA
"La familia Adam va a aumentar en un muggle. La magia comienza en noviembre de 2017", se lee en el papelito de dentro de la snitch dorada de Harry Potter.
CON MÁS MAGIA
"Un nuevo par de orejas se unirá a nuestra familia", dice el cartel.
CON UNA ESCENA DIVERTIDA
Seguimos con las ideas de cómo #anunciarembarazo miren esta que divertida, si tienes alguna envíanos por mensaje privado para compartirlo con toda la comunidad.
CON BEBIDAS
"No rellenar hasta enero", se lee en la nota de la copa de vino.
CON CAMISETAS
CON MANDOS DE CONSOLA
CON CIENCIA
