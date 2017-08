'The New York Times' se fija en la Rapa das Bestas

Since medieval times, the people of Galicia have ritually rounded up the #horses that roam wild in the green forests and hills of northwestern Spain. At least once a year, during the Rapa das Bestas, or Capture of the Beasts, the short and sturdy Galician mountain horses are corralled. Ranchers, who let their horses roam free for most of the year, track them down to cut their manes and tails, which were once sold to stuff mattresses and shoulder pads. Nowadays, the ranchers disinfect the horses, and sometimes vaccinate them. New foals are branded before being returned to the wild. Some ranchers also earn a small income by selling their animals for meat. The roundup "is a way of continuing what our fathers and grandfathers always did," said Gerra González Alonso, 54. "Some people love to hunt animals, but I prefer to search for my horses." But like many traditions, the roundup is colliding with modern rules and sensibilities. Animal rights activists condemn the ritual as mistreatment of horses. But the ranchers say activists unfairly lump their roundups in with their broader campaign to ban animal fiestas in Spain. @samuel_aranda13 traveled to #Galicia while on #nytassignment. Visit the link in our profile to learn more and to see more photos. #🐴

