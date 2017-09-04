En Instagram, todo parece más bonito, los cuerpos son más delgados y esbeltos, las sonrisas son más perfectas. Pero para hacer esas preciosas fotografías, ningún detalle se deja al azar. Nada es casual. Y cada vez hay más estrellas de esta red social dispuestas a mostrar lo que hay detrás del decorado.
Es por ejemplo el caso de Chessie King, una bloguera y entrenadora de fitness que vive en Londres. En su cuenta de Instagram no duda en demostrar cómo unos leggings subidos hasta la tripa pueden cambiar totalmente una foto, al igual que una pose, una sonrisa o un estado de ánimo.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT... @gracefituk & I are expecting 👶🏼🍼💛 Joking, I'm just super duper bloated AGAIN. These photos are literally a second apart & what I really wanted to share with those that do suffer from bloating is YOU ARE NOT ALONE. It's so sore & uncomfortable & sometimes leaves me unable to actually walk because I'm bent over in agony. But people see the right way more than they see the left. I could've just posted the right photo with the life saving @NikeWomen @JDwomen leggings that suck EVERYTHANKK IN but no, I was reaaaallly struggling & wanted to show you what I was reaaallly feeling. My top tips for bloating, because boy has it happened enough to talk from experience 🤰🏼 • If you can, get into child's pose, or cat/cow. Let that tummy hang out. • Drink peppermint tea, but don't down it all in one. Just little sips ☕️ • Wear loose clothes, having tight high waisted is the worst & makes you feel even more self conscious about it • Avoid alcohol or any thing too heavily spiced/flavoured. Just stick to simple, easily digestible foods • Remember it will go down, it's horrible at the time & can change your mood but after a good nights sleep & all the above. You'll be feeling back to normal 🌈 Sending all my love to my fellow 'bloaters'... we're just prepping our minds for when we are actually preggerssss... it's a trial membership every time it happens! 💁🏼
"Este es un gran anuncio: estoy embarazada... Es una broma, sólo estoy superhinchada, otra vez. Estas fotos se hicieron justo con un segundo de diferencia y lo que quería compartir con los que sufren de hinchazón es que no estáis solos. Es muy incómodo y doloroso y a veces me impide andar porque me doblo de dolor. Pero la gente no lo ve. Sólo ven la foto de la derecha. Habría podido publicar la foto buena, pero estaba realmente mal y quería enseñaros lo que siento realmente".
Put your hand up if your thighs touch when you sit down 🙋🏼 Keep your hand up if you've ever looked at those goddesses on Instagram & wondered why theirs don't 🙋🏼🙋🏼 No matter how much 'body confidence' I share with you on here, I still really struggle with my legs when I'm sat down. When I'm in a bikini or shorts I look down & I immediately want to cover them up. They spread out like marshmallows & not even tasty-I-want-to-eat-you marshmallows. BUT unlike a year ago, I now snap out of it & remind myself what my legs do for me. They walk me everywhere, they make me jump AND they carry my torso my arms, my head & all 6 foot of me errryday. So next time you look down at your legs & they're touching, getting cosy with each other & making friends... just have a little think what they do for you & send a little bitta love down there. There's so much more to life! 💛 The blue pool, blue skies & tanned toned legs holiday photos are what you think people want to see but actually, I would much rather show you rainy season grey skies & how my thighs reaaaally look when I'm horizontal 👙 I think the derogatory names out there for 'bigger legs' like Thunder Thighs, Tree Trunks are a big reason for the leg hate. So... to all ma girls who have ever felt too conscious to wear short shorts, lets hold hands & scream from the roof tops ALLLL HAIL THICK THIGHS THAT TOUCH, modern day society will NOT tell us what size they 'should' be 💃🏼
"Levanta la mano si tus muslos se tocan cuando te sientas; déjala levantada si alguna vez has mirado a esas diosas de Instagram preguntándote por qué los suyos no se tocan. Independientemente de la 'confianza en el cuerpo' que comparto con vosotros aquí, me sigue costando aceptar mis piernas cuando me siento. Cuando estoy en bañador o en pantalones cortos y me las miro, inmediatamente quiero tapármelas. Se expanden como malvaviscos, pero no son nada apetitosas. Sin embargo, al contrario de lo que pasaba hace un año, ahora me recuerdo lo que mis piernas hacen por mí. Me llevan a todas partes, me hacen saltar y soportan mi torso, mis brazos y mi cabeza todos los días".
💃🏼|🙅🏼 Left photo: Favourited out of the 8 taken & posted. Right photo: Immediately deleted & forgotten about. Both photos unedited & seconds between them. I do so many of these but this one is my scariest & most exposing so far. I was going through my recently deleted folder ready to 'delete all' but saw the right photo & recovered it. I felt this sense of guilt that I'd deleted it & posted the left one. A year ago I would've been left feeling so unhappy by how I look on the right & deleted it forever like it never happened but it was a huge reminder for me today that Instagram can be such a 'perfection trap'. I'm clearly super happy in the right one after @brontekingg had cracked a hilarious joke, I don't hate it but the lighting isn't 'flattering' nor is the way I'm holding my body or the angle of it but it's ME. Both of the photos are me 🙋🏼 I am proud of how I feel about my body looking at these photos. I feel like I look healthy in both & look after myself but also live without controlling myself like I have done in the past. So your Monday Motivation all the way from Singapore: People post the best photo out of a bunch taken... I know it's said a lot these days but it helps me a huge amount too. If you see a photo of yourself in 'bad' lighting or an 'unflattering angle' just remind yourself how beautiful you are & that you're ALLOWED to look like that. We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be humans who FEEL insanely good 24/7 💛
"A la izquierda, mi foto preferida de las ocho que hice y publiqué. A la derecha, la que eliminé y olvidé al instante. Ninguna de las dos fotos está retocada y se hicieron en un intervalo de varios segundos de diferencia. Suelo hacer este tipo de fotos, pero esta es en concreto la que más miedo me da y en la que más me expongo hasta el momento. Hace poco fui a la carpeta de documentos eliminados con la idea de borrarlos todos, pero vi la foto de la derecha y la recuperé. Me sentía culpable por haberla borrado y haber publicado la de la izquierda. Hace un año, me habría sentido fatal por el aspecto de la foto de la derecha y la habría borrado como si nada, pero es una buena forma de recordarme hasta qué punto Instagram es una 'trampa de perfección'. [...] Estas dos fotos me representan. Estoy orgullosa de lo que siento cuando me veo. Tengo la impresión de que estoy en buena forma en las dos fotos, de que me cuido, pero que también vivo sin controlarlo todo como solía hacer en el pasado".
High waisted 👙: Gives the illusion of a smaller waist ✔️ Increases body confidence ✔️ Good for those 'bloated' days ✔️ Low waisted 👙: Reveals the 'life handles' ✔️ Nowhere to hide ✔️ For those days you feel like a superwoman ✔️ I only ever used to wear high waisted bikinis, I felt so self conscious in anything low waisted... But now I wear both depending on how I feel (maybe not a rolled down high waisted like the right photo as it squeezes everything up!) Find styles that suit YOU & your body, the first step to body confidence on holiday is feeling comfortable in your bikini. So as I've said before, try on loads & loads of different styles in your living room, dance around in them & see which one you feel most like Wonder Woman in because you DESERVE to feel amazing 💃🏼
"Talle alto: crea la ilusión de tener una cintura más fina, aumenta la confianza en tu cuerpo, bueno para los días 'hinchados'. Talle bajo: muestra las asas de la vida, no esconde nada, para los días en los que te sientes como una superwoman. Antes tenía la costumbre de llevar siempre talle alto, me sentía desnuda con la cintura baja. Pero ahora llevo los dos dependiendo de mi humor".
THE STRUGGLE YOU DON'T SEE ON INSTAGTAM... the 15 minute try-to-squeeze-into-the-jeans dance before the photo 👖 Every girl will agree it's a fight you will never loose, no matter how much sweat, sounds of ripping & loss of blood flow... we will NOT let them win! 💃🏼 Let's see more of the right photo take over our Instagram feed please! Who's with me?! These @freddyukireland jeans are pretty magic though, definitely live up to their hype & my tall girls... THEY COVER THE ANKLES! What a dream hey! 💭
We've all seen hundreds of these but they really do help me 1. Be honest with you & 2. Feel body confident in myself 💃🏼 I'll let you into a little secret... @mathewlcarter was snapping away like the amazing boyfriend he is & I stopped half way through to say I really felt uncomfortable. He asked why & I said I just feel like my legs look chunky. You see so many girls on their tiptoes 'posing' & I'm guilty of it too. It makes your legs look leaner & longer... but in reality, yes I am nearly 6 foot & I'm lucky to have long legs, but they are still the part of my body I feel conscious of. I know some of these 2 photo 'posing' 'natural' posts are done wrongly & they actually make you feel worse about your body, but a lot are done in the right way & really help me. Even though I preach body confidence & 'embracing the wobble' I still have moments where I feel like I want to hide my legs... but what's different is how I deal with it. I give myself a little prep talk & shake off that negativity & remind myself what they do for me! They carry me round every day & are strong mother f🍿🍿kers. I then just stopped 'posing' & smiled the biggest smile I possible could & it completely changed my mood. It's okay to find your 'pose' you feel comfortable in in photos, the tiptoe, the hip to the side, the one leg in front of the other... but it's even better to feel comfortable just standing flat foot on the ground, smiling like the grinch 🙋🏼 Rashie - @une_piece @seen_group 🍉
I want you to do something for me this evening. Try the 'instagram booty pose' in the closest mirror to you... Put your hand up if you have 'life handles' like me in the right 🙋🏼 I've preached before & I'm not going to stop anytime soon... these bits are the parts of your life that you love. The nights out with your friends, the family pack of popcorn you didn't share, the seconds/thirds/fourths of Sunday roast with your family... the FUN in your life, the memories 💛 Yes I can show you ma 🍑 & cover up the squishy bits but I also want you to know that you're not alone & it is OKAY to look like the right 💃🏼 I'd much prefer to look back on my life when I'm old & wrinkly knowing I had allll the fun compared to having the most boring stories 'but at least I didn't have rolls when I bent back for that booty pose'!
"I wish I had smaller legs" "I wish I had bigger boobs" "I wish a flatter tummy" Put your hand up if you've thought at least one of the above? 🙋🏼🙋🏼🙋🏼(3 times because I've said them all). Well guess what, you CAN have all 3, without any hard work, any sense of achievement, all in the space of a few seconds & an editing app 🙄 I've pumped up my melons & peach, slimmed down my legs & pulled in my tummy to show you how easy it is to do. YOU DON'T NEED big boobies or a huge bottom or a sucked in tummy to be amazing, it's all about you as a person. It's what's going on in that head of yours & the energy that oozes out of you that matters. No matter how 'confident' I feel in my body, there's always a teeny tiny voice in my head that comes through. If I looked at the photo on the left a year ago I would've seen chunky thighs & would've wished to look like the photo on the right BUT now I see strong, powerful thighs that can deadlift 90kg+. The body shape on the right is definitely achievable with hard work for some people but for others, like me, it's unachievable. We just gatta accept that one of our legs is bigger than some people's legs put together! A really important thing for me is that when people see me in real life, they see exactly what they say on here. If I edited my photos like the right, people would see me face to face & be like HELLLLL SHE DOUBLED IN SIZE (& got a boobiejob) So before you go 'wishing' you were that girl on instagram looking like the right photo, think about a few things... 1. She's probably worked very hard for that hot bod. 2. Everybody is a different shape, some people, no matter how many times they workout a week & eat well won't be able to get those proportions! 3. The photo could've been played with a little. Smoothed, edited, 'touched up'... Disclaimer: My whole body is made out of popcorn & my thighs are clearly the hungriest part of me 🍿👀
"Me gustaría tener las piernas más finas, me gustaría tener los pechos más grandes, me gustaría tener el vientre más plano. Que levante la mano quien haya dicho alguna vez una de estas tres frases. Yo levanto la mano tres veces porque las he dicho todas".
No matter what shape, size, height you are... never ever apologise for wearing a bikini 👙 The way you hold yourself speaks a thousand words. It changes how you look & how you feel. Shoulders back, chest open = confidence. Even if you're not feeling super comfortable, this posture oozes 'I'm slaying this bikini' Hunched over, slouchy = 'sorry I'm wearing this, I shouldn't be' YES YOU SHOULD. After so many questions since Ibiza bikini photos, I've filmed my top tips for SLAYING YOUR BIKINI 💛 I want you to try something for me now. Whether you're standing or sitting. Roll your shoulders forward & let that belly hang out. Notice how it makes you feel. Now, open up that chest & pull those shoulders back. You've grown a few inches & how do you feel now? Body confidence is a feeling, it's something you slowly find when you start thinking a different way. It's not just about 'losing a few pounds' or 'dropping a dress size'. With summer holidays coming at you like a rocket, I want to help you feel like the GODDESS YOU ARE in every outfit, bikini or you're favourite dress 💃🏼
"Independientemente de tu silueta o de tu talla, nunca pidas disculpas por ponerte un bikini. La forma en la que te comportas dice mucho más de ti. Esto cambia tu apariencia y la forma en que te sientes".
Este artículo fue publicado originalmente en el 'HuffPost' Francia y ha sido traducido del francés por Marina Velasco Serrano
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR
Una lección para el entrenador que quiso ayudarla a adelgazar