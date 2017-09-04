En Instagram, todo parece más bonito, los cuerpos son más delgados y esbeltos, las sonrisas son más perfectas. Pero para hacer esas preciosas fotografías, ningún detalle se deja al azar. Nada es casual. Y cada vez hay más estrellas de esta red social dispuestas a mostrar lo que hay detrás del decorado.

Es por ejemplo el caso de Chessie King, una bloguera y entrenadora de fitness que vive en Londres. En su cuenta de Instagram no duda en demostrar cómo unos leggings subidos hasta la tripa pueden cambiar totalmente una foto, al igual que una pose, una sonrisa o un estado de ánimo.

"Este es un gran anuncio: estoy embarazada... Es una broma, sólo estoy superhinchada, otra vez. Estas fotos se hicieron justo con un segundo de diferencia y lo que quería compartir con los que sufren de hinchazón es que no estáis solos. Es muy incómodo y doloroso y a veces me impide andar porque me doblo de dolor. Pero la gente no lo ve. Sólo ven la foto de la derecha. Habría podido publicar la foto buena, pero estaba realmente mal y quería enseñaros lo que siento realmente".

"Levanta la mano si tus muslos se tocan cuando te sientas; déjala levantada si alguna vez has mirado a esas diosas de Instagram preguntándote por qué los suyos no se tocan. Independientemente de la 'confianza en el cuerpo' que comparto con vosotros aquí, me sigue costando aceptar mis piernas cuando me siento. Cuando estoy en bañador o en pantalones cortos y me las miro, inmediatamente quiero tapármelas. Se expanden como malvaviscos, pero no son nada apetitosas. Sin embargo, al contrario de lo que pasaba hace un año, ahora me recuerdo lo que mis piernas hacen por mí. Me llevan a todas partes, me hacen saltar y soportan mi torso, mis brazos y mi cabeza todos los días".

"A la izquierda, mi foto preferida de las ocho que hice y publiqué. A la derecha, la que eliminé y olvidé al instante. Ninguna de las dos fotos está retocada y se hicieron en un intervalo de varios segundos de diferencia. Suelo hacer este tipo de fotos, pero esta es en concreto la que más miedo me da y en la que más me expongo hasta el momento. Hace poco fui a la carpeta de documentos eliminados con la idea de borrarlos todos, pero vi la foto de la derecha y la recuperé. Me sentía culpable por haberla borrado y haber publicado la de la izquierda. Hace un año, me habría sentido fatal por el aspecto de la foto de la derecha y la habría borrado como si nada, pero es una buena forma de recordarme hasta qué punto Instagram es una 'trampa de perfección'. [...] Estas dos fotos me representan. Estoy orgullosa de lo que siento cuando me veo. Tengo la impresión de que estoy en buena forma en las dos fotos, de que me cuido, pero que también vivo sin controlarlo todo como solía hacer en el pasado".

"Talle alto: crea la ilusión de tener una cintura más fina, aumenta la confianza en tu cuerpo, bueno para los días 'hinchados'. Talle bajo: muestra las asas de la vida, no esconde nada, para los días en los que te sientes como una superwoman. Antes tenía la costumbre de llevar siempre talle alto, me sentía desnuda con la cintura baja. Pero ahora llevo los dos dependiendo de mi humor".

No caption needed... 🕺🏼💃🏼 Here's a competition for you... probably the best one yet. Win @mathewlcarter for a whole day. All you've got to do is BUY ME POPCORN 🍿 📸: @lydiaxcollins Une publication partagée par C H E S S I E K I N G (@chessiekingg) le 31 Juil. 2017 à 13h28 PDT

THE MAGIC OF MAKEUP... 👀💄 Hot sweaty mess to Wimbledon ready in just half an hour. All you need is a shower, a bucket full of makeup, a curler & you're ready to go 🎾🍓 Competition: count the chins wins, whoever is the closest wins all of them ☝🏼 HILARIOUS PEOPLE THINK THIS ISN'T A JOKE! Une publication partagée par C H E S S I E K I N G (@chessiekingg) le 6 Juil. 2017 à 12h34 PDT

"Me gustaría tener las piernas más finas, me gustaría tener los pechos más grandes, me gustaría tener el vientre más plano. Que levante la mano quien haya dicho alguna vez una de estas tres frases. Yo levanto la mano tres veces porque las he dicho todas".

"Independientemente de tu silueta o de tu talla, nunca pidas disculpas por ponerte un bikini. La forma en la que te comportas dice mucho más de ti. Esto cambia tu apariencia y la forma en que te sientes".

Este artículo fue publicado originalmente en el 'HuffPost' Francia y ha sido traducido del francés por Marina Velasco Serrano