Pamela Anderson despide a Hugh Hefner como a él le gustaría verla

Playboy ha contado con muchas protagonistas en su portadas a lo largo de los años, pero nadie ha estado tan vinculada a la revista como Pamela Anderson.
La actriz y activista de 50 años ostenta el récord de ser la protagonista de más portadas, exactamente 14. De hecho, fue la chica del número de enero/febrero 2016, el último antes de que la revista dejase de publicar desnudos.
Ahora, a raíz de la muerte de su fundador Hugh Hefner a los 91 años, Anderson ha hecho una extensa publicación en Instagram para expresar su dolor. Su mensaje resulta bastante conmovedor.
El texto acompaña a un vídeo en el aparece semidesnuda mientras se limpia las lágrimas y susurra: "Adios, Hef". La protagonista de Los vigilantes de la playa escribe sobre el vínculo que tenía con Hefner y le agradece haberle dado una carrera.
"Yo soy yo gracias a ti
Me enseñaste todo lo importante sobre la libertad y el respeto.
Fuera de mi familia...
Tú fuiste la persona más importante de mi vida porque tú me entendiste.
Me aceptaste
y me animaste a ser yo misma".
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life... People tell me all the time That I was your favorite... I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say - Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved - You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time" You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela 💋
Anderson se hizo famosa gracias a un contrato publicitario con la cerveza Labatt para ser una chica de la Zona Azul, tras ser descubierta en un partido de fútbol americano de los British Columbia Lions.
Su historia con Playboy empezó en 1989, cuando posó como modelo en la portada, y fue elegida conejita del año en 1990.
Hizo una aparición memorable en el 82 cumpleaños de Hefner, cuando se desnudó y le acercó la tarta con las velas encendidas y le advirtió: "¡No te quemes!".Este artículo fue publicado originalmente en la edición estadounidense de 'The Huffington Post' y ha sido traducido del inglés.