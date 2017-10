Los actores de 'Blossom' se reencuentran 22 años después del final

The #Blossom reunion has us like whoa! 🙌🏼Click the link in our bio to see exclusive photos of #MayimBialik, #JoeyLawrence, #MichaelStoyanov, #TedWass, and #JennavonOy together again! 📷: @yopeteryang for EW

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Oct 5, 2017 at 11:12am PDT