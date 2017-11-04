El útero inclinado de esta madre hizo que la tripa de embarazada le creciera "hacia atrás"

A día de hoy, la mayoría de la gente sabe que los embarazos pueden tener un aspecto muy distinto el uno del otro: algunas madres tienen una tripa más grande, otras más pequeña, algunas veces apenas se les nota y otras mujeres engordan de forma homogénea por todo el cuerpo. Y todos esos embarazos, que quede claro, son normales y hermosos.
Por desgracia, sigue siendo un hecho que algunas personas tienen la irrefrenable necesidad de juzgar a aquellas embarazadas que, según su infalible criterio, no lo parecen o no son como "deberían".
Yiota Kouzoukas, copropietaria de la tienda online de ropa Sabo Skirt, es una de esas madres que han tenido que sufrir las críticas de la gente tras subir a Instagram varias fotos de su sexto mes de embarazo.
*BUMP SIZE* I receive a lot of DMs and comments regarding the size of my bump, which is why I want to explain a few things about my body. Not that I'm upset/affected by these comments at all, but more for the reason of educating in the hope that some people are less judgemental on others and even themselves. For the first 4 months of my pregnancy, my uterus was retroverted/tilted which means that I was growing backwards into my body rather than outwards. Most people with this type of uterus tilt forward at around 12 weeks and continue growing outwards like you normally would. My uterus didn't "flip forward" until well into being 4 months pregnant because of the backwards tilted position paired with decade old endometriosis scarring that I have on my uterosacral ligaments. Basically, these ligaments are acting like anchors keeping my uterus "inside" rather than "outside", which is why I appeared smaller than most people for the first 4 or 5 months. Now, at #6monthspregnant I'm growing forwards just like everyone else while the scarring on my ligaments slowly breaks down. My torso is also short and my stomach is naturally toned which is keeping my belly super tight, so I've had to personally stop all ab exercises to avoid any issues with possible ab separation. This is for me personally, as instructed by my doctor and is in no way a blanket rule for anyone else. I'm perfectly healthy, baby is perfectly healthy and that's all that matters. Our bodies and bumps are all different and our shapes and sizes are all different too ❤️
Junto a la foto que publicó el 9 de octubre, Yiota Kouzoukas habló de los muchos comentarios que había recibido sobre su "carencia" de tripa de embarazada.
"Durante los primeros cuatro meses de embarazo, mi útero estaba retrovertido (inclinado), lo que implica que la tripa me crecía hacia dentro en vez de hacia fuera. A la mayoría de embarazadas con este tipo de útero, se les 'endereza' en torno a la semana 12 y entonces sigue creciendo hacia fuera", escribió.
"Mi útero no se 'enderezó' hasta bien entrado el cuarto mes de embarazo debido a la inclinación inicial y a una década padeciendo cicatrices por endometriosis de los ligamentos uterosacros. Básicamente, estos ligamentos son los encargados de mantener el útero 'dentro' en vez de 'fuera', y por eso durante esos primeros 4 o 5 meses mi tripa era más pequeña que la de la mayoría de las embarazadas".
This photo is from 2 weeks ago at #25weekspregnant Throwback as I've been sick with migraines and haven't been able to take any new pics. Thank you to everyone who messaged me with their own personal migraine cures ❤️My migraines are muscle/scar tissue related from multiple car accidents, so I usually stay on top of them with remedial massage, physio and regular exercise. Unfortunately due to being pregnant, I haven't been able to stay on top of my management as well as usual so I've been down and out with migraines again. 4 days, lots of sleep, crying, vomiting and massages later, I woke up feeling great today! Let's hope it stays this way ❤️ Anyone else suffer from migraines while pregnant that aren't hormonal? PS. thanks @gkazoo1 for the endless neck and back massages
El útero inclinado es bastante corriente, indica Carolyn Kubik, especialista en fertilidad del centro BabyCenter: "De hecho, tener el útero inclinado es una variación anatómica normal, como el color de los ojos o del pelo. La mayoría de las mujeres tienen un útero ligeramente orientado hacia delante (antevertido), hacia la vejiga, pero algunas mujeres lo tienen hacia atrás (retrovertido), hacia la columna", explica, y añade que tener el útero inclinado no dificulta la concepción.
Eso sí, la doctora Carolyn Kubik también señala que el útero retrovertido puede estar causado por un problema de salud subyacente, que es, si se da el caso, lo que provoca dicha dificultad a la hora de concebir.
Bump update! 🙊#6monthspregnant and I'm overwhelmed with the amount of questions I receive about my pregnancy so far, so I'll be sharing some more about it on my posts ❤️One of the most common things I'm asked about is MORNING SICKNESS. Yes, I had it from week 6-15. As someone who's terrified of vomitting, it was my own form of hell expecting to vomit every morning 😭the only thing that helped subside the daily nausea was lemon + ginger tea and eating snacks very late at night so I didn't wake up completely starving. Nothing I tried helped the actual vomitting but I was lucky that it was only once a day! Hopefully this helps some of you lovely ladies who are currently expecting and going through morning/night/all day sickness. Any questions, just ask 😊
Según Michael Cackovic, ginecólogo y obstetra en el OSU Wexner Medical Center (Estados Unidos), alrededor del 20% de los úteros están inclinados, pero es imposible saberlo sin hacer un examen pélvico o una ecografía.
Aunque los úteros inclinados pueden hacer que la tripa de embarazada parezca más pequeña o que tarde más en aparecer, también existen otras posibles causas. Por ejemplo, si eres muy alta o si tienes una zona abdominal muy fuerte, indicó el doctor Cackovic en declaraciones a la revista Self.
Y, así como destacó Yiota Kouzoukas en su publicación de Instagram, pese a su tripa pequeña, tanto ella como su bebé se encuentran en buen estado.
"Me encuentro totalmente sana y mi bebé también está perfectamente sano, y eso es lo único que importa. Los cuerpos y tripas de embarazadas son diferentes, así como nuestra forma y talla", reivindica.
Este artículo fue publicado originalmente en el 'HuffPost' Canadá y ha sido traducido del inglés por Daniel Templeman Sauco.