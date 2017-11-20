Las fotos de la boda de cuento de hadas de Serena Williams

La película La Bella y la Bestia fue la inspiración de la boda de la tenista Serena Williams y el fundador de Reddit, Alexis Ohanian. La pareja se dio el 'sí, quiero', el jueves 16 de noviembre en Nueva Orleans (Estados Unidos). El matrimonio tiene una hija, Alexis Olympia, que nació el 1 de septiembre.
La deportista llevó tres vestidos de estilos totalmente opuestos, diseñados por Alexander McQueen y Versace. El primer baile de los recién casados fue al son de Tale as Old as Time, el tema central de la película de Disney. Tampoco faltó un carrusel y entre los invitados figuraban la cantante Beyoncé, la editora jefa de Vogue Anna Wintour, la celebrity Kim Kardashian y la actriz Eva Longoria.
"You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport. I'm talking about as a mother, and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together." Congratulations to @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian, who exchanged vows last night. Tap the link in our bio to see the exclusive first photos from their fairytale wedding in New Orleans. Photographed by @melbarlowandco and @allanzepedaphotography.
La ceremonia, celebrada en la intimidad, tuvo lugar en el Contemporary Arts Center. Se estima que la boda costó más de un millón de dólares (unos 852.000 euros), según el Daily Mail.
A los invitados se les pidió que no llevaran sus teléfonos móviles, debido a que se había firmado un acuerdo exclusivo con Vogue para las fotografías. Las instantáneas se compartieron en redes sociales un día después de la ceremonia.
After tying the knot with @alexisohanian last night, @serenawilliams debuted her second dress of the evening, a dramatic beaded, feathered @versace_official moment that made her look like a fashion-forward superwoman. Tap the link our bio to see all the stunning photos. Photographed by @melbarlowandco and @allanzepedaphotography.
A Surprise carousel reveal from Alexis to Serena at the after party! 🎉 #dizzyonlove #neworleans planning-@jzevents photo team(@allanzepedaphotography @melbarlow @mistadubb @ericamelissa_ @victorianinette @thedragonflyphoto @lliamhart @ahmetze) @serenawilliams @natashagrossmakeupartist @prestonrbailey
@serenawilliams: You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport--I'm talking about as a mother and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn't even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment. And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we're doing today. And I am so grateful, and I am so in love. 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography
What an incredible wedding. We are so honored to have been given such a special role documenting Serena & Alexis' wedding extravaganza! Couldn't have done it without shooting side by side @allanzepedaphotography and our co-shooters @mistadubb & @ericamelissa_ @victorianinette @ahmetze @melbarlow @lliamhart @allanzepeda . The beautiful couple @serenawilliams @alexisohanian and of course our brilliant team @jzevents @overthemoon @brides @prestonrbailey @telicialee @lovegoodrentals @creativeedgeparties @alexandermcqueen @elanartists @voguemagazine