Las fotos de la boda de cuento de hadas de Serena Williams

La película La Bella y la Bestia fue la inspiración de la boda de la tenista Serena Williams y el fundador de Reddit, Alexis Ohanian. La pareja se dio el 'sí, quiero', el jueves 16 de noviembre en Nueva Orleans (Estados Unidos). El matrimonio tiene una hija, Alexis Olympia, que nació el 1 de septiembre.

La deportista llevó tres vestidos de estilos totalmente opuestos, diseñados por Alexander McQueen y Versace. El primer baile de los recién casados fue al son de Tale as Old as Time, el tema central de la película de Disney. Tampoco faltó un carrusel y entre los invitados figuraban la cantante Beyoncé, la editora jefa de Vogue Anna Wintour, la celebrity Kim Kardashian y la actriz Eva Longoria.

La ceremonia, celebrada en la intimidad, tuvo lugar en el Contemporary Arts Center. Se estima que la boda costó más de un millón de dólares (unos 852.000 euros), según el Daily Mail.

A los invitados se les pidió que no llevaran sus teléfonos móviles, debido a que se había firmado un acuerdo exclusivo con Vogue para las fotografías. Las instantáneas se compartieron en redes sociales un día después de la ceremonia.