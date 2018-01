El mensaje feminista que escondía el maquillaje de Emma Stone en los Globos de Oro

Tonight my beauty inspiration came from the symbolic colors of the women's suffrage movement. I wanted to create a make up that would somehow be imbued with the message of female empowerment and solidarity. "Purple as everyone knows is the royal color. It stands for the royal blood that flows through the veins of every Suffragette, the instinct for freedom and dignity, white stands for purity in private and public life.. and green the color of hope." Emmiline Pethick-Lawrence 1908. #rachelgoodwinmakeup #timesup

