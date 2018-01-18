Todas las secciones
Política
Tendencias
Internacional
Virales
Economía
Blogs
Vídeo
DESTACADOS
MÁS
Términos | Políticas de privacidad

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ES
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • INTERNACIONAL
    18/01/2018 09:20 CET | Actualizado Hace 1 hora

    Barack Obama triunfa con su cariñosa felicitación de cumpleaños a Michelle

    "No sólo eres mi esposa y la madre de mis hijos, eres mi mejor amiga"...

    Kamil Krzaczynski / Reuters

    Los Obama han estado de celebración este miércoles 17 de enero. Michelle Obama ha cumplido 54 años y su esposo, como cada año y en sus aniversarios, ha triunfado con la cariñosa felicitación de cumpleaños que le ha dedicado en su cuenta de Instagram.

    En la imagen que ha colgado se puede ver al expresidente de EEUU abrazando a su mujer sonriente. "No sólo eres mi esposa y la madre de mis hijos, eres mi mejor amiga. Amo tu fuerza, tu gracia y tu determinación. Y te quiero, cada día más. Feliz cumpleaños @MichelleObama", se lee en el pie de foto.

    No ha sido el único detalle que ha tenido Barack Obama con su mujer. Ella misma colgó otra foto en su cuenta de Instagram de un regalo que le hizo llegar su marido: unas flores con una tarjeta. "Gracias @BarackObama por las bonitas flores que me estaban esperando en la oficina. Eres mi mejor amigo, mi mayor fan y recibir notas y flores de tu parte nunca me cansará", escribía.

    TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR

    MÁS:amorfelicitacionesInternacionalMichelle Obamaobamapolítica

    Conversaciones

    MÁS SERIES

    'La Peste', feminismo en el siglo XVI