Barack Obama triunfa con su cariñosa felicitación de cumpleaños a Michelle

Los Obama han estado de celebración este miércoles 17 de enero. Michelle Obama ha cumplido 54 años y su esposo, como cada año y en sus aniversarios, ha triunfado con la cariñosa felicitación de cumpleaños que le ha dedicado en su cuenta de Instagram.
En la imagen que ha colgado se puede ver al expresidente de EEUU abrazando a su mujer sonriente. "No sólo eres mi esposa y la madre de mis hijos, eres mi mejor amiga. Amo tu fuerza, tu gracia y tu determinación. Y te quiero, cada día más. Feliz cumpleaños @MichelleObama", se lee en el pie de foto.
No ha sido el único detalle que ha tenido Barack Obama con su mujer. Ella misma colgó otra foto en su cuenta de Instagram de un regalo que le hizo llegar su marido: unas flores con una tarjeta. "Gracias @BarackObama por las bonitas flores que me estaban esperando en la oficina. Eres mi mejor amigo, mi mayor fan y recibir notas y flores de tu parte nunca me cansará", escribía.
Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You're my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are.