Barack Obama triunfa con su cariñosa felicitación de cumpleaños a Michelle

Los Obama han estado de celebración este miércoles 17 de enero. Michelle Obama ha cumplido 54 años y su esposo, como cada año y en sus aniversarios, ha triunfado con la cariñosa felicitación de cumpleaños que le ha dedicado en su cuenta de Instagram.

En la imagen que ha colgado se puede ver al expresidente de EEUU abrazando a su mujer sonriente. "No sólo eres mi esposa y la madre de mis hijos, eres mi mejor amiga. Amo tu fuerza, tu gracia y tu determinación. Y te quiero, cada día más. Feliz cumpleaños @MichelleObama", se lee en el pie de foto.

No ha sido el único detalle que ha tenido Barack Obama con su mujer. Ella misma colgó otra foto en su cuenta de Instagram de un regalo que le hizo llegar su marido: unas flores con una tarjeta. "Gracias @BarackObama por las bonitas flores que me estaban esperando en la oficina. Eres mi mejor amigo, mi mayor fan y recibir notas y flores de tu parte nunca me cansará", escribía.