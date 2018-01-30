Esta bloguera fitness ya no quiere esconder su celulitis ni su eccema

Se puede estar sano y tener celulitis (y eccemas). En una publicación compartida el 25 de enero en Instagram, Karina Irby, una youtuber experta en fitness y estilista de una marca de bikinis, ha querido recordar que esas dos imperfecciones de la piel son absolutamente normales.
"Me ha costado mucho publicar esta foto", reconoce la joven en su post, que enseguida se ha hecho viral en redes. La imagen muestra el cuerpo de la australiana de 28 años de espaldas y en bañador. En ella muestra sus muslos con alguna marca de eccema y de celulitis.
This photo is hard for me to post... One of my goals this year is to create normality to a few seriously common things people world wide are dealing with day to day. For me this is eczema and cellulite, and together they're not the most flattery combo🤦🏼♀️ I wanted to share this image showing off my angry skin and cellulite to help raise awareness that THIS IS NORMAL. I want to help love and support other angry skin suffers that are covering up, feeling self conscious and even being bullied that they're not alone👩👩👧👦👨👨👧 I've been there, and I'm still dealing and accepting my skin every single day. Lately I've been receiving a lot of DM's from eczema suffers all around the world giving me their personal advice and even saying thank you for sharing. Instead of the DM's please comment below your questions, advice or anything you like that may help another in need. And more importantly, to prove to someone else that eczema is common, and they're alone and shouldn't feel uncomfortable and singled out. When I was a teenager I felt so alienated, unhappy and self conscious. I felt so alone and that no one knew what I had to deal with every day. Little did I know I had an entire community behind me, I just needed time to grow and realise it. So for all those young people out there that may be feeling the same... I got you're back❤️
La joven prosigue: "Quería compartir esta imagen de mi celulitis y de mi piel rebelde para concienciar de que ESTO ES NORMAL". ¿Su objetivo? Ayudar a las personas a las que, como ella, les ha faltado autoestima durante su adolescencia y han tenido miedo a afrontar en público sus problemas cutáneos. "A todos los jóvenes que sientan lo mismo, que sepáis que estoy con vosotros".
En la actualidad, casi un 98% de las mujeres tiene celulitis. Suele ser de origen genético, pero también está estrechamente ligada a las hormonas femeninas y a una mala circulación de la sangre. Consultada por el diario francés Le Figaro, la doctora Nadine Pomarède explica que puede deberse a la sobrealimentación, pero no sólo a eso. El estrés también puede generar la aparición de celulitis.
En cuanto al eccema, se trata de una de las afecciones de la piel más frecuentes. No es contagiosa, se manifiesta con rojeces, escamas y pequeños granitos. La sufren por igual hombres y mujeres, y puede estar ligada a una alergia o al estrés.
Antes de Karina Irby, otras influencers han hecho bandera de sus imperfecciones cutáneas. La modelo británica Charli Howard reivindicó su celulitis y sus estrías en Instagram el año pasado. La escritora, coach y oradora Jessi Kneeland también compartió en 2017 un selfi en el gimnasio en el que lucía con orgullo lo que ella describió como "grasa sofisticada".
Oh hey there, have you met my fancy fat? It's these pretty dimples along the back of my legs and butt. Some people think fancy fat is "bad," and will try to convince you to get rid of yours, but we know better. Fancy fat is just a natural, healthy, built-in decoration. (Or at least that's how I choose to see it.) # Note: There is absolutely nothing objectively true about statements like "cellulite is ugly" or "perfectly smooth and toned is more attractive." Those are just examples of a social reality we pass along to each other so often, that our brains start to believe they must be true, they're "natural," or they're "just the way things are." # But they're not. We can change the way we see things by interrupting those old thoughts, challenging and examining them, noticing how they affect us, changing what we expose ourselves to, and finding new beliefs that affect us in a more positive way. # Which exactly what I've done by re-casting my so-called embarrassing cellulite in the role of beloved Fancy Fat. ❤️ # PS my fancy fat is more visible in some lighting or poses, and less visible in others. These 2 photos were taken when I happened to notice it popping recently in the mirror at my gym. 🤗
En cualquier caso, esta no es la primera crítica que lanza Karina Irby. El pasado mes de octubre, la bloguera denunció que la imagen que muestran las redes sociales suele ser muy distinta a cómo es el día a día en la vida real.
A la izquierda de la foto doble, se ve el marco perfecto, a ella tomando un batido en todo su esplendor. A la derecha, lo que puede ocurrir al comer chocolate: que te pringues la boca. "Recordad que todo el mundo es diferente y que cada uno tiene su propia historia", escribió junto con esta publicación.
Instagram VS Real Life Real talk. Try not to judge a book by its cover. We're all guilty of it, especially in a world of Social Media. Keep an open mind that everyone is different and has a different story. Hell! People try and put me down on Social Media everyday; calling me all kinds of names and saying I've had all kinds of surgeries 💉 They don't know me, or what I do, or how I think. BUT if they had the chance to meet me they'd soon realise I'm just a goofy dork who designs swimwear, sings all my words loudly, and badly! They'd realise I have a serious and concerning chocolate addiction, hence my fat booty (sorry trolls it's not fat injections) and has nightly dates with my super lame TV series. I'm an only child and love to be alone. I'm not very social and have more friends on Social Media than in real life. My work is my baby and I'm obsessed with helping it grow. I want to change the way people see beauty. Working out is my escape from reality. My hobby is giving people gifts and watching their reactions when they open it. Just like Oprah, I wish I could buy every single one of my followers a brand new car! My parents are my best friends. My Dad is a quadriplegic and my Mum is recovering from open heart surgery. My fear is bad health. I tell Ryan I love him three times before I go to sleep. I got bullied in primary school. I get bullied now. The only difference is now I don't care and I enjoy the laugh. I wish people would stop asking me when I'm having babies because I already have three fur children. I'm happy and proud of myself and who I have become and hope everyone reading this can love themselves too. There. I bet you wouldn't have guessed any of that from looking at my Instagram profile⚡️
Este artículo fue publicado originalmente en el 'HuffPost' Francia y ha sido traducido del francés por Marina Velasco Serrano