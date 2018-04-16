Chupar un limón, el nuevo reto viral con fines solidarios

Entrar en redes sociales y ver vídeos de desconocidos chupando un trozo de limón se ha hecho tan común como fue en 2014 ver a la gente volcarse un cubo con hielo.

Mientras que el Ice Bucket Challenge buscaba concienciar sobre el ELA, un nuevo reto quiere apoyar la lucha contra el glioma de tronco cerebral difuso, una enfermedad que produce tumores encefálicos agresivos.

Con esta campaña viral, según informa el Washington Post, la organización Aubreigh's Army intenta recaudar 50.000 dólares para los gastos médicos de Aubreigh Nicholas, una niña de 11 años diagnosticada de este tipo de cáncer cerebral.

Para participar en el Lemon Face Challenge sólo hay que grabarse comiendo un trozo de limón y la reacción, subirlo a redes y nominar a otra persona.

We accept the lemon face challenge in honor of Aubreigh Nicholas to help spread awareness of DIPG! We challenge @WeAreSouth_WBB @WeAreSouth_MBB. Show us your lemon face! 🍋 #aubreigharmy #beatdipg pic.twitter.com/pPCREBb8VY