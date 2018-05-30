La creatividad no tiene límites, tampoco en el mundo de la estética. La última tendencia en manicura que arrasa en redes sociales salta todas las barreras de la imaginación y transporta los dientes a las manos. Ahora, los molares quedan a la vista del mundo.
Estas uñas, que ya son virales —en Instagram se aúnan bajo el hashtag #teethnails— , se hacen con la manicura de gel, con esmaltes y moldes acrílicos. Incluso hay quienes añaden caries para innovar más, si cabe, o quienes unen molar, incisivo y canino en un solo dedo.
I think I found my next style of nails.....💅 😁 👉Anyone know where I can get these done?! 👀Looking to get in sometime soon!!
Teeth Nails😮😮 #nails #teethnails
Otros se atreven a hacerlas algo más simples, pero jugando con la temática del terror. Así, tampoco es difícil encontrar a quien se hace unos colmillos en el dedo índice y el meñique, con un poco de esmalte rojo en las puntas para simular la sangre. Las encías o los brackets también tienen cabida.
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We suppose the same statement must apply when it comes to beauty trends as well. Over the last two decades we have witnessed the rise and fall of colored contacts, fish pedicures, and even semen facials, but few other beauty trends are as weird-or terrifying-as teeth nails! Read and see more at HeyMikeyATL.com #Beauty #Nails #BeautyTrends #TeethNails #heymikey #HeyMikeyATL #beautyblogger #atlantablogger #nailart written by @heymikeyatl #MichaelJFanning #Mikey
Los hay para todos los gustos porque las teeth nails ya ha mordido el corazón de muchos.
Mira aquí cómo hacerte esta manicura: