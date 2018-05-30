La creatividad no tiene límites, tampoco en el mundo de la estética. La última tendencia en manicura que arrasa en redes sociales salta todas las barreras de la imaginación y transporta los dientes a las manos. Ahora, los molares quedan a la vista del mundo.

Estas uñas, que ya son virales —en Instagram se aúnan bajo el hashtag #teethnails— , se hacen con la manicura de gel, con esmaltes y moldes acrílicos. Incluso hay quienes añaden caries para innovar más, si cabe, o quienes unen molar, incisivo y canino en un solo dedo.

Otros se atreven a hacerlas algo más simples, pero jugando con la temática del terror. Así, tampoco es difícil encontrar a quien se hace unos colmillos en el dedo índice y el meñique, con un poco de esmalte rojo en las puntas para simular la sangre. Las encías o los brackets también tienen cabida.

