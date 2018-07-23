Esta mujer enseña cómo es un cuerpo 'real' tras dar a luz para acabar con los falsos mitos

Una mujer de Reino Unido ha mostrado una imagen en la que aparece antes y después de dar a luz para mostrar un cuerpo real tras el parto, sin retoques.

Mia Redworth, de 22 años, trajo al mundo hace dos a su hijo Austin, y sufrió una gran transformación física tras el parto, algo que le provocó que su estado de ánimo estuviese más bajo de lo habitual. "Mi estómago parecía un globo reventado, tenía estrías oscuras por todas partes, a pesar de que utilicé montones de cremas durante el embarazo. Fui muy ingenua porque nadie muestra la verdad", ha relatado la joven a la revista People.

La británica, que engordó casi veinte kilos durante el embarazo, no podía imaginar el cambio que sufriría su cuerpo porque "las mujeres no suelen mostrarlo", por lo que para ella fue "un completo shock ver un cuerpo normal tras dar a luz". "Nunca vemos esto en Instagram o en los medios. Creo que la gente está deseando ver a alguien real", explicó en relación a todas las famosas que muestran una imagen completamente opuesta tras ser madres.

El impacto ha servido para que Redworth se tome más en serio seguir un estilo de vida saludable y sentirse mejor con ella mismo de lo que lo ha hecho nunca. Ahora, su cuenta de Instagram le sirve para mostrar sus progresos y su transformación (a la inversa) al mundo.

"Solo quiero ser un modelo a seguir para Austin y mostrarle que ponerse en forma y llevar una vida sana puede ser divertido sin tener que renunciar a nada. No tengo el peso ideal, pero los números no significan nada: se trata de cómo te sientes. Amo mi cuerpo como es ahora. Me encantan mis estrías y mi cicatriz de cesárea", ha relatado.

La británica ha animado a todas las mujeres que así lo deseen a que no renuncien a la maternidad por temor a los cambios y a que dejen de lado las inseguridades: "¡Métete en un bikini y vete a nadar".

You don't need surgery to transform your body! I believe we should all love ourselves and any "imperfections" we might have but if you do really want to change yourself you can safely with the right attitude, diet and working out 💪🏾 my body has completely changed just from eating as clean&lean as possible (but not starving myself or depriving myself of anything!!), making sure I drink enough water and lifting weights. It is so difficult to change your mind to live a different lifestyle but once you do and see results it becomes so much easier...and fun! Posting this #transformationtuesday to give you a little motivation and the push to finally start achieving your body goals while you love yourself! I think I look amazing in both pictures but I wanted to make and change so I did 👊🏾💗 #postpartumfitness #fitmum #csection #bodypositive

"¡No necesitas cirugía para transformar tu cuerpo!", escribía Redworth hace unos días junto a esta imagen en su cuenta de Instagram.