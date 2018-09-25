El vídeo viral que permitió resolver la cruel ejecución de dos mujeres y dos niños en Camerún

El vídeo de una ejecución de dos mujeres y dos niños a manos un grupo de soldados de Camerún dio la vuelta al mundo el pasado julio. La crudeza de las imágenes no dejó indiferente a nadie: a las dos víctimas se les tapa los ojos, se les obliga a arrodillarse y se les dispara 22 veces. Por eso, la edición africana de la BBC no quiso perder el tiempo y se puso manos a la obra: quisieron saber quién, dónde y por qué se asesinó a estas dos personas.

Ayudada por Amnistía Internacional, la BBC lo ha logrado, tal y cómo han expuesto a través de un hilo que, como te habrás imaginado, es ya viral:

THREAD



In July 2018, a horrifying video began to circulate on social media.



2 women & 2 young children are led away by a group of soldiers. They are blindfolded, forced to the ground, and shot 22 times. #BBCAfricaEye investigated this atrocity. This is what we found... pic.twitter.com/oFEYnTLT6z — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

El vídeo que se hizo en viral en julio es el siguiente [ATENCIÓN: IMÁGENES MUY DURAS]

This is the video that went viral. We've cut out the ending, but - WARNING – it's distressing. pic.twitter.com/6JJrdJqurW — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

A partir de ese vídeo, empieza la labor de la BBC y Amnistía Internacional, cuyo trabajo se ha titulado: "Anatomía de un asesinato". Tal y como ellos mismos explican, en un principio se habló de que el crimen se había cometido en Camerún o Mali. Pero el gobierno del primer país lo desmintió, argumentando que eran 'Fake News':

Immediately, a fierce debate began on social media.



Some said this happened in Cameroon. Others said it was Mali. pic.twitter.com/hbhM2hzEYu — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

In July, the Cameroonian govt dismissed the allegations as "Fake News."



They claimed the guns were not those carried by the Cameroonian military.



They said the camouflage pattern was not used in the Far North.



They asked why the soldiers were not wearing full combat gear. pic.twitter.com/4peZmjISCY — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

"El Gobierno de Camerún argumentó que las pistolas no eran de la clase que llevan los militares camerunés. Dijeron que la ropa de camuflaje que llevan no es la que se usa en el norte. También se preguntaron por qué los soldados no llevaban el uniforme completo", explica la cadena. Por eso decidieron fijarse más "detenidamente" en el vídeo y empezar por responder una preguntó: ¿dónde se grabó? Así que se fijaron en el paisaje, en las montañas, en la vegetación.

So we took a closer look at the video...and found clues that prove the government was wrong.



We'll start with the location. Where did this happen?



The first 40 seconds of the video capture a mountain range with a distinctive profile pic.twitter.com/Eb70XuGL8I — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

Entonces, de la mano de una fuente de Camerún, decidieron comparar un tramo de las montañas que se ven en el vídeo con las imágenes distribuidas por Google Earth, que sitúan el vídeo en Zelevet, la Región del Extremo Norte de Camerún, cerca de la frontera con Nigeria. Es justo donde el Ejército de Camerún lucha contra las milicias de Boko Haram. A partir de ahí, analizaron el tramo del suelo y la dirección del tramo de tierra para compararlo con imágenes de satélite de Google. Y, con ello, lograron la ubicación exacta en la que tuvo lugar el asesinato.

Once we had the general location, we looked at other details in the film – tracks, buildings, trees – and matched them precisely to features visible on satellite imagery. pic.twitter.com/IzKuyKzao8 — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

Respondida la pregunta del dónde tuvo lugar el asesinato...

Putting all this evidence together, we can say with certainty that the killings happened herehttps://t.co/ION682W82npic.twitter.com/kF0CM0KHbr — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

... Tocaba saber cuándo. Y, de nuevo, la clave estaba en el vídeo. En las imágenes se ve uno de los edificios que no estaba completamente construido en noviembre de 2014, según el historial de imágenes de satélite. Otro de los edificios fue demolido en febrero de 2016. Además, también se aprecia que es temporada seca, lo que cerca la fecha a comienzos de 2015.

When did this happen?



Again, the video contains clues.



This building is visible in the video. But satellite imagery reveals that, back in November 2014, the walls around it had not yet been built.



The killing happened after November 2014. pic.twitter.com/XODYqL5LRY — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

The video also shows this building. Satellite images show us that, by February 2016, it had been demolished.



The killings happened before February 2016. pic.twitter.com/EdBqLQHStE — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

We know that the murders took place in the hot, dry season, because this footpath – just visible in the video – only appears on the satellite imagery between January and April.



That makes it probable that we're looking at early 2015 pic.twitter.com/Uotw9w25mY — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

Para lograr dar con una fecha más precisa, se fijan en la sombra que proyectan los soldados en el suelo: comprueban la inclinación del sol y deducen que el asesinato tuvo lugar entre el 20 de marzo y el 5 de abril de 2015.

Notice that the soldiers, like moving sundials, cast shadows on the track.



A simple formula tells us the angle and direction of the sun.



This corroborates our conclusion on the date, and narrows the timeframe further: the killings happened between March 20 and April 5th 2015 pic.twitter.com/KC8HEvKFuS — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

Ya tenían el dónde y el cuándo. Quedaba el quién y por qué.

We know where. We know when.



But who are the men who killed these women and children?



We'll start by establishing that these are members of the Cameroonian military. pic.twitter.com/SqyL9yOPQf — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

Pese a que, como explicaron al comienzo de su hilo, el Gobierno argumentó que ni las armas ni los uniformes coincidían con el que utiliza el ejército camerunés, la investigación concluye que eso no es verdad. Identifican las armas y confirman que sí son utilizadas por algunas divisiones. También dan con unas imágenes de Facebook en las que, contrariamente a lo dicho por las autoridades, los soldados sí llevan el tipo de camuflaje propio de la zona:

The government's July statement claimed that the guns seen in the video are not those used by Cameroonian troops.



But this is a Serbian-made Zastava M21. It's rare in sub-Saharan Africa, but it *is* used by some divisions of the Cameroonian army. pic.twitter.com/vZ6xdwpC5O — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

The govt also claimed that Cameroonian soldiers in the Far North wear pale, desert-style fatigues, not the darker, forest-style camouflage seen in the video.



But we found these images on Facebook – tagged to Zelevet – of soldiers wearing the type of camouflage seen in the video pic.twitter.com/ROVP1q6tcZ — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

A continuación la investigación desmonta otro de los argumentos del Gobierno de Camerún, que asegura que en el vídeo de los asesinatos se ve que los soldados no llevan todo el material que suelen llevar. Pero, de nuevo, se demuestra que lo que pasaba es que los soldados que cometen el crimen estaban de patrulla porque a algunos metros está situada su base militar.

The govt also asked why the soldiers in the video were not wearing full combat gear – heavy helmets, bulletproof vests, and rangers boots.



The answer is that they were not out on patrol. They were just a few hundred metres away from this combat outpost pic.twitter.com/lBsnabqXyr — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

En agosto, el Gobierno de Camerún da un brusco cambio de posición y anuncia que siete miembros de su ejército han sido puestos bajo investigación. La lista de nombres sería la prueba definitiva para que la BBC identificara los rostros de los ejecutores. Las redes sociales usadas por estos soldados fueron clave para que la cadena pudiera dar con ellos. Con nombres y apellidos.

In August, there was a sudden change in the govt's position.



After weeks of denying that these killings took place in Cameroon, the Minister of Communication announced that 7 members of the military had been arrested and were under investigation. pic.twitter.com/21idCm0MI4 — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

We found a Facebook profile that links the nickname 'Tchotcho' to a soldier called Cyriaque Bityala.



The name Cyriaque Bityala also appears on the government's list of men now under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gSN6HMlV0W — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

Finalmente, siete soldados, entre ellos los tres identificados por la BBC, fueron detenidos y puestos bajo custodia judicial.

The government statement makes clear that all these men enjoy the presumption of innocence, and that they will be given a fair trial. pic.twitter.com/sFWnE4hmio — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

Una presunción de inocencia y un juicio a los que ni las mujeres ni sus hijos tuvieron derecho.

The two women killed outside Zelevet received no trial at all.



No presumption of innocence was extended to the children who died with them. pic.twitter.com/WG7SFjQ9ml — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) 24 de septiembre de 2018

Con su investigación la BBC y Amnistía Internacional han logrado que, al menos, sus asesinos hayan sido identificados.