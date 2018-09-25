INTERNACIONAL
El vídeo viral que permitió resolver la cruel ejecución de dos mujeres y dos niños en Camerún

La BBC y Amnistía internacional han sido capaces de resolver un asesinato del que el Gobierno camerunés no quería responsabilizarse.

El vídeo de una ejecución de dos mujeres y dos niños a manos un grupo de soldados de Camerún dio la vuelta al mundo el pasado julio. La crudeza de las imágenes no dejó indiferente a nadie: a las dos víctimas se les tapa los ojos, se les obliga a arrodillarse y se les dispara 22 veces. Por eso, la edición africana de la BBC no quiso perder el tiempo y se puso manos a la obra: quisieron saber quién, dónde y por qué se asesinó a estas dos personas.

Ayudada por Amnistía Internacional, la BBC lo ha logrado, tal y cómo han expuesto a través de un hilo que, como te habrás imaginado, es ya viral:

El vídeo que se hizo en viral en julio es el siguiente [ATENCIÓN: IMÁGENES MUY DURAS]

A partir de ese vídeo, empieza la labor de la BBC y Amnistía Internacional, cuyo trabajo se ha titulado: "Anatomía de un asesinato". Tal y como ellos mismos explican, en un principio se habló de que el crimen se había cometido en Camerún o Mali. Pero el gobierno del primer país lo desmintió, argumentando que eran 'Fake News':

"El Gobierno de Camerún argumentó que las pistolas no eran de la clase que llevan los militares camerunés. Dijeron que la ropa de camuflaje que llevan no es la que se usa en el norte. También se preguntaron por qué los soldados no llevaban el uniforme completo", explica la cadena. Por eso decidieron fijarse más "detenidamente" en el vídeo y empezar por responder una preguntó: ¿dónde se grabó? Así que se fijaron en el paisaje, en las montañas, en la vegetación.

Entonces, de la mano de una fuente de Camerún, decidieron comparar un tramo de las montañas que se ven en el vídeo con las imágenes distribuidas por Google Earth, que sitúan el vídeo en Zelevet, la Región del Extremo Norte de Camerún, cerca de la frontera con Nigeria. Es justo donde el Ejército de Camerún lucha contra las milicias de Boko Haram. A partir de ahí, analizaron el tramo del suelo y la dirección del tramo de tierra para compararlo con imágenes de satélite de Google. Y, con ello, lograron la ubicación exacta en la que tuvo lugar el asesinato.

Respondida la pregunta del dónde tuvo lugar el asesinato...

... Tocaba saber cuándo. Y, de nuevo, la clave estaba en el vídeo. En las imágenes se ve uno de los edificios que no estaba completamente construido en noviembre de 2014, según el historial de imágenes de satélite. Otro de los edificios fue demolido en febrero de 2016. Además, también se aprecia que es temporada seca, lo que cerca la fecha a comienzos de 2015.

Para lograr dar con una fecha más precisa, se fijan en la sombra que proyectan los soldados en el suelo: comprueban la inclinación del sol y deducen que el asesinato tuvo lugar entre el 20 de marzo y el 5 de abril de 2015.

Ya tenían el dónde y el cuándo. Quedaba el quién y por qué.

Pese a que, como explicaron al comienzo de su hilo, el Gobierno argumentó que ni las armas ni los uniformes coincidían con el que utiliza el ejército camerunés, la investigación concluye que eso no es verdad. Identifican las armas y confirman que sí son utilizadas por algunas divisiones. También dan con unas imágenes de Facebook en las que, contrariamente a lo dicho por las autoridades, los soldados sí llevan el tipo de camuflaje propio de la zona:

A continuación la investigación desmonta otro de los argumentos del Gobierno de Camerún, que asegura que en el vídeo de los asesinatos se ve que los soldados no llevan todo el material que suelen llevar. Pero, de nuevo, se demuestra que lo que pasaba es que los soldados que cometen el crimen estaban de patrulla porque a algunos metros está situada su base militar.

En agosto, el Gobierno de Camerún da un brusco cambio de posición y anuncia que siete miembros de su ejército han sido puestos bajo investigación. La lista de nombres sería la prueba definitiva para que la BBC identificara los rostros de los ejecutores. Las redes sociales usadas por estos soldados fueron clave para que la cadena pudiera dar con ellos. Con nombres y apellidos.

Finalmente, siete soldados, entre ellos los tres identificados por la BBC, fueron detenidos y puestos bajo custodia judicial.

Una presunción de inocencia y un juicio a los que ni las mujeres ni sus hijos tuvieron derecho.

Con su investigación la BBC y Amnistía Internacional han logrado que, al menos, sus asesinos hayan sido identificados.

