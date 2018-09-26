El día en el que 'The New York Times' usó por primera vez la palabra "patxaran"

Siempre hay una primera vez y la del patxarán ha sido este miércoles. Sí, has leído bien, este licor típico del País Vasco se ha estrenado en el periódico estadounidense The New York Times.
¿Y cómo sabemos este dato <strike>tan friki</strike>? Pues porque hay una cuenta oficial, que pertenece a tan emblemático medio, que nos lo ha chivado:
patxaran— New New York Times (@NYT_first_said) 26 de septiembre de 2018
La palabra en cuestión aparece en un extenso reportaje sobre uno de los festivales más curiosos que se celebran en EEUU: la Reunión Nacional de Poesía de Vaqueros. Se celebra desde hace 34 años en Enko, Nevada, y consiste en que los rancheros y vaqueros comparten sus trabajos:
We've got 34 years of footage and photography from past Gatherings stored up, and sometimes it's just too much to even know where to begin. Can you help us out? What's your favorite poem or most memorable performance over the years? Comment below and try to include the year; we'll see if we can dig it up and share it here or on our Facebook page! 📸: @jblif #cowboypoetrygathering #cowboypoetry #cowboyhat#poetry #elko
Según el reportaje de The New York Times, durante este festival se sirvió el pacharán, vino, pintxos y cerveza artesanal.