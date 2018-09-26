INTERNACIONAL
26/09/2018 14:45 CEST

El día en el que 'The New York Times' usó por primera vez la palabra "patxaran"

Sí, has leído bien.

Siempre hay una primera vez y la del patxarán ha sido este miércoles. Sí, has leído bien, este licor típico del País Vasco se ha estrenado en el periódico estadounidense The New York Times.

¿Y cómo sabemos este dato <strike>tan friki</strike>? Pues porque hay una cuenta oficial, que pertenece a tan emblemático medio, que nos lo ha chivado:

La palabra en cuestión aparece en un extenso reportaje sobre uno de los festivales más curiosos que se celebran en EEUU: la Reunión Nacional de Poesía de Vaqueros. Se celebra desde hace 34 años en Enko, Nevada, y consiste en que los rancheros y vaqueros comparten sus trabajos:

Según el reportaje de The New York Times, durante este festival se sirvió el pacharán, vino, pintxos y cerveza artesanal.

