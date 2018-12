El Gobierno de Yemen y los rebeldes hutíes retoman las conversaciones de paz en Suecia

Mohammed Hamoud via Getty Images SANA'A, YEMEN - DECEMBER 04: Yemeni Houthi delegation members to leave Yemen to attend the UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden on December 04, 2018 at the Sana'a airport, Yemen. Yemeni Houthi delegation, escorted by the UN's envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, and the Kuwait ambassador to Yemen left the Houthi-controlled capital Sana'a in a Kuwaiti chartered plane in route to Sweden to attend peace talks with the Yemeni government.