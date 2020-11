Ayuso avanzará nuevas medidas para Madrid este viernes

AFP7 via Getty Images MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 29: The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, attends during a tribute by the regional government to Madrid teachers at Puerta del Sol on October 29, 2020, in Madrid, Spain. The tribute recognizes the work of the teachers so that the start of the course has been in a safe way against Covid-19. (Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Getty Images)