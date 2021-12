Los contagios de ómicron en Sudáfrica caen al mismo ritmo que se dispararon

Here's a weekly summary of #COVID19 in South Africa 🇿🇦, with week-on-week % changes:



Cases and test positivity declining, hospitalistions slowing



• Cases -19%

• Tests -13%

• Test positivity at 29.0%

• Hospitalisations +12%

