El desafío máximo de Rusia: ejecuta otra matanza civil en Kramatorsk con Von der Leyen y Borrell en Ucrania

Rastros de sangre junto a maletas abandonadas

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Evacuees sit near luggage in the train station hall in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on April 8, 2022, after a rocket attack. - A rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed dozens on April 8, 2022 as civilians raced to flee the Donbas region bracing for a feared Russian offensive. Fifty people were killed, including five children, the regional governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said as the toll rose on one of the deadliest strikes of the six-week-old war. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)