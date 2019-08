Today, the #INFTreaty ceases to exist. Allies remain firmly committed to preserve effective international arms control, disarmament & non-proliferation.



We will not mirror what 🇷🇺 does. We do not want a new arms race – #NATO SG @jensstoltenberg



➡️ https://t.co/N4G7IHcFUzpic.twitter.com/JSatl4NK3m