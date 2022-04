El gasto militar mundial anual supera por primera vez los 1,97 billones de euros

As a result of a sharp economic recovery in 2021, the global military burden—world military expenditure as a share of world #GDP—fell by 0.1 percentage points, from 2.3% in 2020 to 2.2% in 2021.



