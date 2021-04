Díaz Ayuso lograría la mayoría absoluta con Vox, según una encuesta de 'El País'

Europa Press News via Getty Images ALCORCON, MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 25: The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for re-election, Isabel Diaz Ayuso during an electoral act, on April 25, 2021, in Alcorcon, Madrid (Spain). The PP moves this Sunday to Alcorcon to continue its election campaign. It does so after its candidate on Saturday insisted on defending its management at the head of the regional government in the face of "circuses" and "sterile wars.". (Photo By Cezaro De Luca/Europa Press via Getty Images)