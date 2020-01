'Gloria' amaina tras dejar al menos 10 muertos, cuatro desaparecidos y engullir parte del Delta del Ebro

Storm #Gloria has caused a storm sturge that has ravaged the Ebro delta up to 3 km inland, resulting in severe damage to the rice paddies

Before/after comparison using a #Sentinel1 🇪🇺🛰 radar image acquired yesterday 22 January@astro_duque@mapagob@el_pais@europapresspic.twitter.com/OjQLgcTsY5