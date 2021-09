La primera imagen vía satélite del volcán de La Palma revela este desolador dato

#ImageOfTheDay#LaPalmaEruption#ErupciónLaPalma#EMSR546



The volcanic eruption of #LaPalma is continuing



Yesterday, 25 September 2021, at 12:03 UTC, the #Copernicus#Sentinel2🇪🇺🛰️ satellite acquired the first cloudless optical image of the lava flow 🌋 since the eruption began pic.twitter.com/Gh7MTyTXnC