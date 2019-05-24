Las imágenes de la explosión en Lyon

Una explosión ocurrida en Lyon, que la Fiscalía investiga como posible atentado, ha dejado alrededor de 10 heridos, por el momento. Los hechos han tenido lugar a las 17:30 horas, en la calle Victor Hugo, esquina calle Sala, frente a una pastelería.
Estas son las imágenes de la zona, fuertemente controlada por la policía y los bomberos.
-
PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP
-
EMMANUEL FOUDROT/REUTERS
-
AFP
-
EMMANUEL FOUDROT/REUTERS
-
PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP
-
EMMANUEL FOUDROT/REUTERS
-
EMMANUEL FOUDROT/REUTERS
-
PREFECTURE AUVERGNE-RHÔNE-ALPS
-
EMMANUEL FOUDROT/REUTERS
-
EMMANUEL FOUDROT/REUTERS