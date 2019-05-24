NOTICIAS
24/05/2019 19:50 CEST | Actualizado Hace 36 minutos

Las imágenes de la explosión en Lyon

Una explosión ocurrida en Lyon, que la Fiscalía investiga como posible atentado, ha dejado alrededor de 10 heridos, por el momento. Los hechos han tenido lugar a las 17:30 horas, en la calle Victor Hugo, esquina calle Sala, frente a una pastelería.

Estas son las imágenes de la zona, fuertemente controlada por la policía y los bomberos. 

