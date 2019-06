"Los cojones": El gráfico de la UE sobre los españoles que muy pocos se creen

% of people aged 15 - 30 who say they can read & write in at least one foreign language:



🇬🇧32%

🇭🇺71%

🇮🇪75%

🇧🇪77%

🇫🇷79%

🇵🇹81%

🇷🇴83%

🇪🇸85%

🇧🇬87%

🇨🇿88%

🇬🇷89%

🇮🇹90%

🇱🇹90%

🇵🇱90%

🇩🇪91%

🇸🇰91%

🇨🇾92%

🇫🇮92%

🇦🇹93%

🇸🇮94%

🇪🇪95%

🇭🇷95%

🇱🇻96%

🇱🇺95%

🇸🇪97%

🇳🇱97%

🇲🇹98%

🇩🇰99%



🔎Eurobarometer 2018