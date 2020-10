Louise Glück: el lenguaje de las flores

TRILLIUM

When I woke up I was in a forest. The dark

seemed natural, the sky through the pine tres

thick with many lights.

I knew nothing; I could do nothing but see.

And as I watched, all the lights of heaven

faded to make a single thing, a fire

burning through the cool firs.

Are there souls that require

death’s presence, as I require protection?

I think that if I speak long enough

I will answer that question, I will see

whatever they see, a ladder

reaching through the firs, whatever

calls them to exchange their lives.