Maisie Williams, Arya en 'Juego de Tronos', se rompe al relatar su dura infancia

The Painful Past Of A @GameOfThrones Star.@Maisie_Williams was cast in the biggest tv show in the world at 12 years old.



But uncovering her excruciatingly painful & traumatic childhood with such vulnerability is what really blew me away.



Out Now 👉🏽 https://t.co/xa96TsdXRe pic.twitter.com/X8MwSbhfxR