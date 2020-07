STR/AFP via Getty Images Two men wearing face masks walk past sunbathers in a designated roped-off area enjoying a day out on Poniente Beach in Benidorm on June 21, 2020, a day after the town's beaches were reopened after three months of closure due to a national lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP) (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/STR/AFP via Getty Images)