Munich Oktoberfest🍻 After two years it has made a grand entry🔥 Today amidst the rain it has officially started with a parade and 12 gun shots (one of it can be seen in a second clip of the reel)✨ Officially known as Wiesn in Germany 🇩🇪 #munich #bavaria #trending #2022 #munichlove #münchenliebe #munchen_stadt #bayernmunchen #münchen #fest #worldsbiggest #wiesn #wiesn2022 #beerfest #beerfestival #oktoberfest #oktoberfest2022 #munich2022 #oktoberfest🍻