Podemos concluye que la debacle electoral se debe a su "debilidad organizativa" por las "peleas internas" del pasado

Europa Press News via Getty Images A CORUÑA, SPAIN - JULY 08: The general secretary of Podemos and second vice-president of the Government Pablo Iglesias, during his speech next to the general secretary of Podemos Galicia and candidate of Galicia in Común-Anova to the presidency of the Xunta de Galicia, Antón Gómez-Reino (1L), and the candidates for A Coruña to the Galician Parliament Luca Chao, Martinho Noriega and Inés Cebreiro in a campaign event in the Palexco of A Coruña on July 08, 2020 in A Coruña, Spain. (Photo by M.Dylan/Europa Press via Getty Images)