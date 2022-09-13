Life

Premios Emmy 2022: lista completa de los ganadores

Los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión de Estados Unidos, más conocidos como los Premios Emmy, premia a las mejores series y ficciones televisivas del año.
Un drama, Succession; una comedia, Ted Lasso; y una miniserie, The White Lotus, son las grandes favoritas de los Emmy, los premios más célebres de la pequeña pantalla que se entregan este lunes en una edición histórica por la nominación de la surcoreana El Juego del Calamar.

La ficción de Netflix, que hace justo un año se convirtió en un fenómeno global, es la primera producción rodada en un idioma diferente al inglés que ha logrado acceder a las categorías principales de los galardones de la Academia de la Televisión estadounidense.

Después de dos años de celebraciones descafeinadas por la pandemia, los Emmy volverán a entregarse en una gala con invitados, alfombra roja y un maestro de ceremonias: Kenan Thompson, conocido por actuar en uno de los emblemas de la televisión estadounidense, “Saturday Night Live”.

En su particular batalla por el prestigio de la televisión, HBO parte con ventaja gracias a las 140 nominaciones que suman todos sus títulos, marcando distancias con Netflix, que se conformó con 105 menciones.

Premios Emmy 2022: Lista completa de ganadores

Drama

Mejor serie

Better call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

El juego del calamar

Stranger things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Mejor dirección

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Ben Stiller, Severance

Hwang Dong-hyuk, El juego del calamar

Mark Mylod, Succession

Cathy Yan, Succession

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets

Mejor actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, El juego del calamar

Bob Odenkirk, Better call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Mejor actriz

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actor secundario

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, El juego del calamar

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, El juego del calamar

Mejor actriz secundaria

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, El juego del calamar

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Mejor actor invitado

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Mejor actriz invitada

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, El juego del calamar

Mejor guión

Better call Saul

Ozark

Severance

El juego del calamar

Succession

Yellowjackets

Comedia

Mejor serie

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

La maravillosa Señora Maisel

Only murders in the building

Ted Lasso

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Mejor dirección

Hiro Murai, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Cherien Dabis, Only murders in the building

Jamie Babbit, Only murders in the building

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Mejor actor

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz

Rachel Brosnahan, La maravillosa Señora Maisel

Quinta Brunston, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actor secundario

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, La maravillosa Señora Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz secundaria

Alex Borstein, La maravillosa Señora Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor actor invitado

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only murders in the building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz invitada

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only murders in the building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Mejor guión

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Barry

Hacks

Only murders in the building

Ted Lasso

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Miniserie o TV Movie

Mejor miniserie

Dopesick

The dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam&Tommy

The white lotus

Mejor dirección

Danny Strong, Dopesick

John Wells, La asistenta

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven

Michael Showalter, The dropout

Francesca Gregorini, The dropout

Mike White, The white lotus

Mejor actor

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Secretos de un matrimonio

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam&Tommy

Mejor actriz

Toni Colette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam&Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, La asistenta

Amanda Seyfried, The dropout

Mejor actor secundario

Murray Bartlett, The white lotus

Jake Lacy, The white lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam&Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The white lotus

Mejor actriz secundaria

Connie Britton, The white lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The white lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The white lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The white lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The white lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Mejor guión

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

La asistenta

Station Eleven

The dropout

The white lotus

