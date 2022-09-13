Un drama, Succession; una comedia, Ted Lasso; y una miniserie, The White Lotus, son las grandes favoritas de los Emmy, los premios más célebres de la pequeña pantalla que se entregan este lunes en una edición histórica por la nominación de la surcoreana El Juego del Calamar.
La ficción de Netflix, que hace justo un año se convirtió en un fenómeno global, es la primera producción rodada en un idioma diferente al inglés que ha logrado acceder a las categorías principales de los galardones de la Academia de la Televisión estadounidense.
Después de dos años de celebraciones descafeinadas por la pandemia, los Emmy volverán a entregarse en una gala con invitados, alfombra roja y un maestro de ceremonias: Kenan Thompson, conocido por actuar en uno de los emblemas de la televisión estadounidense, “Saturday Night Live”.
En su particular batalla por el prestigio de la televisión, HBO parte con ventaja gracias a las 140 nominaciones que suman todos sus títulos, marcando distancias con Netflix, que se conformó con 105 menciones.
Premios Emmy 2022: Lista completa de ganadores
Drama
Mejor serie
Better call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
El juego del calamar
Stranger things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Mejor dirección
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Ben Stiller, Severance
Hwang Dong-hyuk, El juego del calamar
Mark Mylod, Succession
Cathy Yan, Succession
Lorene Scafaria, Succession
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets
Mejor actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, El juego del calamar
Bob Odenkirk, Better call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Mejor actriz
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actor secundario
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, El juego del calamar
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, El juego del calamar
Mejor actriz secundaria
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, El juego del calamar
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Mejor actor invitado
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Mejor actriz invitada
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, El juego del calamar
Mejor guión
Better call Saul
Ozark
Severance
El juego del calamar
Succession
Yellowjackets
Comedia
Mejor serie
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
La maravillosa Señora Maisel
Only murders in the building
Ted Lasso
Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Mejor dirección
Hiro Murai, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Cherien Dabis, Only murders in the building
Jamie Babbit, Only murders in the building
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Mejor actor
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz
Rachel Brosnahan, La maravillosa Señora Maisel
Quinta Brunston, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actor secundario
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, La maravillosa Señora Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz secundaria
Alex Borstein, La maravillosa Señora Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor actor invitado
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only murders in the building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz invitada
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only murders in the building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Mejor guión
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Barry
Hacks
Only murders in the building
Ted Lasso
Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Miniserie o TV Movie
Mejor miniserie
Dopesick
The dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam&Tommy
The white lotus
Mejor dirección
Danny Strong, Dopesick
John Wells, La asistenta
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven
Michael Showalter, The dropout
Francesca Gregorini, The dropout
Mike White, The white lotus
Mejor actor
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Secretos de un matrimonio
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam&Tommy
Mejor actriz
Toni Colette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam&Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, La asistenta
Amanda Seyfried, The dropout
Mejor actor secundario
Murray Bartlett, The white lotus
Jake Lacy, The white lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam&Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The white lotus
Mejor actriz secundaria
Connie Britton, The white lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The white lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The white lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The white lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The white lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Mejor guión
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
La asistenta
Station Eleven
The dropout
The white lotus