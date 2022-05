El príncipe Harry, a lo Meghan Markle: así ha sido su estreno como actor

#WorldExclusive Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex announced a global campaign out of Aotearoa (NZ) on current affairs show @TeAoWithMOANA.



It is heavily inspired by Māori.@TeAoWithMOANA hosted by @moanatribe airs every Monday 8pm on @maoritv. #Kaitiakitanga #Aotearoa pic.twitter.com/CPb2jxGq4V