Rusia mató a cientos de civiles con armas prohibidas en Járkov, denuncia Amnistía Internacional

#Ukraine: NEW: Over the past 2 months for @amnesty I investigated #Russia's relentless indiscriminate shelling that killed & maimed so many civilians all over #Kharkiv - often using banned #clusterbombs - #WarCrimes. WATCH 👉https://t.co/jG2nWoXzlE READ 👇https://t.co/Q5Qk2nVFbo