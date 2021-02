Una divulgadora científica aclara de una vez por todas quién tiene que usar la mascarilla FFP3

THOMAS KIENZLE via Getty Images The strap of a breathing protection mask of the category FFP3 is mounted on the production line at Moldex-Metric, a German producer of working protection clothes, in Walddorfhaeslach, southern Germany, on March 12, 2020. - Due to the outspread of the coronavirus COVID-19, there is a strong demand on medical protective, especially of protection masks. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)