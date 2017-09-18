Con cinco premios Emmy, El cuento de la criada fue la gran triunfadora de la 69ª edición de los premios Emmy. La producción de la plataforma digital Hulu heredó el reconocimiento a mejor serie dramática que en 2016 se llevó en Juego de Tronos. Su protagonista Elisabeth Moss consiguió al fin su ansiado Emmy: ésta era su séptima nominación desde 2009, cinco de las cuales fueron por Mad Men.
La noche del domingo 17 de septiembre fue además una noche histórica, no sólo porque por primera vez una serie en streaming conseguía el máximo reconocimiento en estos premios, también lo fue para la actriz Julia Louis-Dreyfus, que logró su sexto Emmy consecutivo por Veep. La serie se alzó de nuevo con el reconocimiento a mejor comedia. Y en la categoría de mejor miniserie se impuso Big Little Lies, que obtuvo otros cuatro galardones más.
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- El cuento de la criada
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
- House Of Cards
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Veep
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, This is us
- Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
- Kevin Spacey, House of cards
- Milo Ventimiglia, This is us
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA
- Elisabeth Moss, El Cuento de la Criada
- Viola Davis, Cómo defender a un asesino
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN DRAMA
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Ron Cephas, This is us
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN DRAMA
- Ann Dowd, El cuento de la criada
- Samira Wiley, Orange is the New Black
- Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Chrissy Metz, This is us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN DRAMA
- Gerald McRaney, This is Us
- Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
- BD Wong, Mr. Robot
- Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
- Brian Tyree Henry, This is Us
- Denis O'Hare, This is Us
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN DRAMA
- Alexis Bledel, El cuento de la criada
- Cicely Tyson, Cómo defender a un asesino
- Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
- Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
- Alison Wright, The Americans"
- Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Pamela Adlon, Better things
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday night live
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Ty Burrell, Modern Family
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Matt Walsh, Veep
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
- Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
- Judith Light, Transparent
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN COMEDIA
- Dave Chapelle, Saturday Night Live
- Matthew Rhys, Girls
- Riz Ahmed, Girls
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
- Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
- Hugh Laurie, Veep
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADO EN COMEDIA
- Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
- Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
- Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
- Becky Ann Baker, Girls
- Angela Bassett, Master of None
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
MEJOR MINISERIE
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- The Night Of
- Genius
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
- Ewan McGregor, Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
- John Turturro, The Night Of
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Carrie Coon, Fargo
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Jesica Lange, Feud
- Susan Sarandon, Feud
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis
- Alfred Molina
- Stanley Tucci
- Bill Camp
- Michael K Williams
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Regina kiNG, American Crime
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
- Judy Davis, Feud
- Jackie Hoffman, Feud
- Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies
MEJOR TV MOVIE
- Black Mirror: San Junipero
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Christmas of Many Colors
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- The Wizard of Lies