Observan desde España los primeros indicios de que el asteroide impactado por DART se ha desviado

CONFIRMATION OF DIDYMOS MAGNITUDE INCREASE FROM PUJALT OBSERVATORY @Observatori, #Catalonia.

Images obtained with a CDK 20'' at focal dist. 3.45 m +CMOS Asi 2600 clearly exhibit the diffuse nature of #Didymos one hour after #DARTImpact 👇#DidymosNearLocalHorizon @JHUAPL @NASA https://t.co/cIZnCspq0T