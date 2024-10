Los indicios del juez que señalan el "papel principal" de Ábalos en el 'caso Koldo'

Madrid Spain; 02/27/2024.- José Luis Ábalos Meco deputy of the Psoe at a press conference. Abalos at a press conference after his move to the Mixed Group, due to his possible relationship in the "Koldo Case" of corruption during Covid Pandemic season. Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) opens a precautionary discharge file against the former minister, after he has announced that he is maintaining his record and moving to the Mixed Group in the Parliament of the Kingdom of Spain. Photo: Juan Carlos Rojas (Photo by Juan Carlos Rojas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance via Getty Image