Bustinduy: "Hay quien si tiene que demostrar que es pobre para recibir una ayuda, no la pide"

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 18: The Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Pablo Bustinduy, speaks during the event 'Towards a Universal Child-Rearing Allowance' at the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and Agenda 2030, on 18 June, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Last May, the Ministry of Social Rights announced that the Law on Families, currently in parliamentary proceedings, will formalize a universal child-rearing allowance of 100 euros per month per child during the first three years of life, although the aim is to reach up to the age of 18. (Photo By Fernando Sanchez/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images