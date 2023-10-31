Editor's note

On October 20, HuffPost Spain published a story from a non-staff blogger that included antisemitic imagery. The story did not meet our editorial standards and Prisa Media (licensee of HuffPost Spain) deeply regrets its publication. This media is against any manifestation of hatred of any religious or racial origin and does not identify itself, in any case, with manifestations, images or cartoons published by third parties in this newspaper; all this under the absolute respect for fundamental rights.