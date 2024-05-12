'The Code', de Nemo, de Suiza: escucha la canción ganadora de Eurovisión 2024

Nemo, artista no binario de Suiza, ha sido proclamado ganador de Eurovisión 2024 con su canción The Code.

La letra de The Code

Welcome to the show, let everybody know

I'm done playing the game, I'll break out of the chains

You better buckle up, I'll pour another cup

This is my bohème, so drink it up, my friend

This story is my truth

I, I went to Hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Yeah

Let me tell you a tale about life

'Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight

Who decides what's wrong, what's right?

Everything is balance, everything's light

I got so much on my mind, and I been awake all night

I'm so pumped, I'm so psyched

It's bigger than me, I'm getting so hyped, like

let me taste the lows and highs

(Oh) let me feel that burning fright

(Oh) this story is my truth

I, I went to Hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Somewhere between the O's and ones

That's where I found my kingdom come

My heart beats like a-

Somewhere between the O's and ones

That's where I found my kingdom come

My heart beats like a drum

I, I went to Hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code, whoa-oh-oh, whoa-oh-oh