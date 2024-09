Albares espera verse con su homólogo venezolano para tratar el caso de los dos españoles detenidos

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 06: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares, during a press conference at the Palacio de Viana, June 6, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, has announced that Spain will enter the proceedings of the International Court of Justice against Israel in the wake of the war in Gaza. The announcement comes days after the official recognition of Palestine by Spain, Norway and Ireland. (Photo By Matias Chiofalo/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images