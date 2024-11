Yolanda Díaz comunica los casos en los que los afectados por la DANA están eximidos de acudir al trabajo

VALENCIA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 31: Residents clean up a mud-and-debris-covered street after flooding hit large parts of the country on October 31, 2024 in the Paiporta municipality of Valencia, Spain. By late Thursday, Spanish authorities confirmed that at least 140 people had died, mostly in the Valencia region, amid the flooding that swept eastern and southern parts of the country starting on Tuesday. The intense rainfall event is known as a "cold drop" or DANA weather system. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

