Esta es la moda de los vestidos de sandía que enloquece a Internet

La sandía es una de las grandes alegrías de la vida y sobre todo del verano: es bonita de ver, rica de comer, tiene pocas calorías y refresca como ninguna. Pero lo que quizá no habías pensado nunca es en su vertiente en el mundo de la moda.

Resulta que ahora hay gente de todo el mundo que ha decidido darle un nuevo uso a la sandía y utilizarla como vestido. Sí, vestido: convierten rodajas de sandías en estilosos looks y las fotografían... y claro, Internet se está volviendo loco.

La etiqueta #WatermelonDress (#VestidoSandia) se ha convertido en tendencia. Gente de toda edad y condición ha probado este nuevo estilo y la verdad es que es bastante chulo. Solo hay que mirar las fotos para comprobarlo. ¿Te animas?

Y'all. I'm dying 😂🍉 I think my friend actually wore it better. Idk how. But he did. #watermelondresspic.twitter.com/EmsUFkaITl — AnaMichell🌿 (@TheAnaMichell) July 5, 2017

🍉Yes we had to try the watermelon dress on 👍🏻can't resist a trend 🍉#watermelondress 🍉🇺🇸 #4thjuly2017 🍉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AMLaMbsWXK — Laura Nicole (@laurabagley4) July 4, 2017

can't believe i saw an actual RompHim™ yesterday #watermelondresspic.twitter.com/i8JUktLysU — madi prieto (@madi_prieto) July 5, 2017

Feelin the breeze between my knees #watermelondresspic.twitter.com/u2dNfc4YoF — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 29, 2017

