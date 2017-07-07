Esta es la moda de los vestidos de sandía que enloquece a Internet

La sandía es una de las grandes alegrías de la vida y sobre todo del verano: es bonita de ver, rica de comer, tiene pocas calorías y refresca como ninguna. Pero lo que quizá no habías pensado nunca es en su vertiente en el mundo de la moda.
Resulta que ahora hay gente de todo el mundo que ha decidido darle un nuevo uso a la sandía y utilizarla como vestido. Sí, vestido: convierten rodajas de sandías en estilosos looks y las fotografían... y claro, Internet se está volviendo loco.
La etiqueta #WatermelonDress (#VestidoSandia) se ha convertido en tendencia. Gente de toda edad y condición ha probado este nuevo estilo y la verdad es que es bastante chulo. Solo hay que mirar las fotos para comprobarlo. ¿Te animas?
Y'all. I'm dying 😂🍉 I think my friend actually wore it better. Idk how. But he did. #watermelondresspic.twitter.com/EmsUFkaITl— AnaMichell🌿 (@TheAnaMichell) July 5, 2017
Just chillin 😎 in my new, puffy-sleeves 🍉#watermelondress ☺️ Happy 4th! 🇺🇸💥 pic.twitter.com/4yFGuGk4fB— Graciela Moreno (@GracielaABC) July 4, 2017
Our little watermelon baby 🙊🍉 #watermelondress@thismorningpic.twitter.com/6ZzWPILFJd— Natalie Clarkson Art (@natclarksonart) July 1, 2017
🍉Yes we had to try the watermelon dress on 👍🏻can't resist a trend 🍉#watermelondress 🍉🇺🇸 #4thjuly2017 🍉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AMLaMbsWXK— Laura Nicole (@laurabagley4) July 4, 2017
My love for watermelon dresses just increased a million percent! 😁🍉 #babymeloning#watermelondresshttps://t.co/1iMbI8nnJ1pic.twitter.com/i0Ms6DyawX— Amy (@amy_421) July 1, 2017
Watermelon dress... pic.twitter.com/o6iUOsVeR4— Jack Chiang (@TechmerJack) July 2, 2017
BOOM! She nailed that look in her #WatermelonDress. dc 😍💋💄👠👓🍈🍉 #slay#fashion#trendspic.twitter.com/181bD0pr7O— Donna Cordova (@DonnaCordova) July 1, 2017
Because #watermelondresspic.twitter.com/xt0Fq5kZRc— Chaas Toborg (@ctoborg) July 3, 2017
can't believe i saw an actual RompHim™ yesterday #watermelondresspic.twitter.com/i8JUktLysU— madi prieto (@madi_prieto) July 5, 2017
#watermelondress with these 3 cuties! pic.twitter.com/iWwaUfu5v4— Jack Chiang (@TechmerJack) July 6, 2017
Feelin the breeze between my knees #watermelondresspic.twitter.com/u2dNfc4YoF— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 29, 2017
{W A T E R M E L O N. D R E S S} Attention les amis avec le code #PastequeEva vous bénéficiez de -20% sur toutes les pastèques de votre supermarché ! 😊🍉🍉🍉 ▫️ J'adore les pastèques ! C'est frais, peu calorique et ça aide à s'hydrater un peu 😉 ▫️ N'oubliez pas de manger 5 fruits et légumes par jour !!! 🍍🍑🍒🍈🍓🍇🍌🍋🍊🍐🍎🍏 ▫️ #fitness #fitnessgirl #fitgirl #musculation #motivation #love #healthy #healthylife #fitfrenchies #fitfam #sportaddict #shape #aesthetics #nopainnogain #hardwork #teamshape #làondiscute #foodspring #foodspringfamily #leggings #dream #nopainnogain #girlswithmuscle #paigehathaway #gymshark #sun #music #flexfriday #nosquatsnoass #watermelondress
Este artículo fue publicado originalmente en la edición australiana del 'HuffPost' y ha sido traducido del inglés.
