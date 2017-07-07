Todas las secciones
    Esta es la moda de los vestidos de sandía que enloquece a Internet

    Corta un pedazo de sandía, agárralo, coge perspectiva… ¡y ahí lo tienes!

    07/07/2017 16:07 CEST | Actualizado Hace 2 horas
    La sandía es una de las grandes alegrías de la vida y sobre todo del verano: es bonita de ver, rica de comer, tiene pocas calorías y refresca como ninguna. Pero lo que quizá no habías pensado nunca es en su vertiente en el mundo de la moda.

    Resulta que ahora hay gente de todo el mundo que ha decidido darle un nuevo uso a la sandía y utilizarla como vestido. Sí, vestido: convierten rodajas de sandías en estilosos looks y las fotografían... y claro, Internet se está volviendo loco.

    La etiqueta #WatermelonDress (#VestidoSandia) se ha convertido en tendencia. Gente de toda edad y condición ha probado este nuevo estilo y la verdad es que es bastante chulo. Solo hay que mirar las fotos para comprobarlo. ¿Te animas?

    {W A T E R M E L O N. D R E S S} Attention les amis avec le code #PastequeEva vous bénéficiez de -20% sur toutes les pastèques de votre supermarché ! 😊🍉🍉🍉 ▫️ J'adore les pastèques ! C'est frais, peu calorique et ça aide à s'hydrater un peu 😉 ▫️ N'oubliez pas de manger 5 fruits et légumes par jour !!! 🍍🍑🍒🍈🍓🍇🍌🍋🍊🍐🍎🍏 ▫️ #fitness #fitnessgirl #fitgirl #musculation #motivation #love #healthy #healthylife #fitfrenchies #fitfam #sportaddict #shape #aesthetics #nopainnogain #hardwork #teamshape #làondiscute #foodspring #foodspringfamily #leggings #dream #nopainnogain #girlswithmuscle #paigehathaway #gymshark #sun #music #flexfriday #nosquatsnoass #watermelondress

    A post shared by Virginie 🔵⚪🔴 (@eva_healthy_fit) on

    Este artículo fue publicado originalmente en la edición australiana del 'HuffPost' y ha sido traducido del inglés.

