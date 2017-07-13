Consulta la lista completa de nominados a los premios Emmy 2017

Con 22 nominaciones, la serie Westworld parte como favorita en la próxima edición de los premios Emmy, que se celebrarán el 17 de septiembre en el teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles y contará con el cómico Stephen Colbert como maestro de ceremonias.

Por detrás de esta superproducción de HBO se sitúan Stranger Things, el hit del verano 2016 de Netflix, y Feud, con 18 menciones cada una. Esta última, protagonizada por Susan Sarandon y Jessica Lange, ambas nominadas, compite cara a cara con Big Little Lies, con Nicole Kidman y Reese Whiterspoon liderando el reparto. Las cuatro oscarizadas actrices protagonizarán uno de los duelos más interesantes de esa televisiva noche.

Ante la ausencia este año de la todopoderosa Juego de Tronos, que no podrá competir porque el retraso de su séptima temporada la dejó fuera del periodo de inscripción, las series candidatas a mejor drama serán drama serán Better Call Saul, House Of Cards, The Crown, El cuento de la criada, Stranger Things, This Is Us y Westworld. Las cinco últimas se estrenan en esta ceremonia.

Tras dos estatuillas consecutivas, Veep optará de nuevo al Emmy a mejor comedia frente a Atlanta, Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Transparent y Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

HBO es la productora más nominada este año, con 110 nominaciones, frente a Netflix, que ha conseguido 91. Entre las candidaturas de la 69ª edición destaca la de Carrie Fisher, que obtiene una nominación a título póstumo por su papel como invitada en la comedia Catastrophe. Además la actriz Julia Louis-Dreyfus vuelve a estar nominada por Veep y podría llevarse su sexto Emmy consecutivo por dar vida a la política Selina Meyer.

No todos se han quedado satisfechos con la lista de nominados. Seguidores de las series han manifestado en Twitter su descontento por varias ausencias. The Leftovers se quedó fuera de las principales categorías y The Americans, nominada en las categorías interpretativas, no ha conseguido colarse como candidata a mejor drama. Mientras que The Young Pope se ha quedado con tan solo dos nominaciones.

Puedes ver aquí los nominados en las principales categorías y puedes consultar la lista completa en la web oficial de los Emmys.

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

El cuento de la criada

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

House Of Cards

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This is us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This is us

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA

Viola Davis, Cómo defender a un asesino

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, El Cuento de la Criada

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN DRAMA

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas, This is us

Jeffrey Wright​​​​​, Westworld

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN DRAMA

Ann Dowd, El cuento de la criada

Samira Wiley, Orange is the New Black

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This is us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN DRAMA

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Brian Tyree Henry, This is Us

Gerald McRaney, This is Us

Denis O'Hare, This is Us

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN DRAMA

Cicely Tyson, Cómo defender a un asesino

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Alison Wright, The Americans"

Alexis Bledel, El cuento de la criada

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA

Pamela Adlon, Better things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday night live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Judith Light, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN COMEDIA

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chapelle, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADO EN COMEDIA

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

MEJOR MINISERIE

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jesica Lange, Feud

Susan Sarandon, Feud

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis

Alfred Molina

Stanley Tucci

Bill Camp

Michael K Williams

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Regina kiNG, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud

Jackie Hoffman, Feud

Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies

MEJOR TV MOVIE

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Christmas of Many Colors

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Wizard of Lies