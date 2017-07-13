Consulta la lista completa de nominados a los premios Emmy 2017

Con 22 nominaciones, la serie Westworld parte como favorita en la próxima edición de los premios Emmy, que se celebrarán el 17 de septiembre en el teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles y contará con el cómico Stephen Colbert como maestro de ceremonias.
Por detrás de esta superproducción de HBO se sitúan Stranger Things, el hit del verano 2016 de Netflix, y Feud, con 18 menciones cada una. Esta última, protagonizada por Susan Sarandon y Jessica Lange, ambas nominadas, compite cara a cara con Big Little Lies, con Nicole Kidman y Reese Whiterspoon liderando el reparto. Las cuatro oscarizadas actrices protagonizarán uno de los duelos más interesantes de esa televisiva noche.
Ante la ausencia este año de la todopoderosa Juego de Tronos, que no podrá competir porque el retraso de su séptima temporada la dejó fuera del periodo de inscripción, las series candidatas a mejor drama serán drama serán Better Call Saul, House Of Cards, The Crown, El cuento de la criada, Stranger Things, This Is Us y Westworld. Las cinco últimas se estrenan en esta ceremonia.
Tras dos estatuillas consecutivas, Veep optará de nuevo al Emmy a mejor comedia frente a Atlanta, Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Transparent y Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
HBO es la productora más nominada este año, con 110 nominaciones, frente a Netflix, que ha conseguido 91. Entre las candidaturas de la 69ª edición destaca la de Carrie Fisher, que obtiene una nominación a título póstumo por su papel como invitada en la comedia Catastrophe. Además la actriz Julia Louis-Dreyfus vuelve a estar nominada por Veep y podría llevarse su sexto Emmy consecutivo por dar vida a la política Selina Meyer.
No todos se han quedado satisfechos con la lista de nominados. Seguidores de las series han manifestado en Twitter su descontento por varias ausencias. The Leftovers se quedó fuera de las principales categorías y The Americans, nominada en las categorías interpretativas, no ha conseguido colarse como candidata a mejor drama. Mientras que The Young Pope se ha quedado con tan solo dos nominaciones.
Puedes ver aquí los nominados en las principales categorías y puedes consultar la lista completa en la web oficial de los Emmys.
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- El cuento de la criada
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
- House Of Cards
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, This is us
- Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
- Kevin Spacey, House of cards
- Milo Ventimiglia, This is us
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA
- Viola Davis, Cómo defender a un asesino
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, El Cuento de la Criada
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN DRAMA
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Ron Cephas, This is us
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN DRAMA
- Ann Dowd, El cuento de la criada
- Samira Wiley, Orange is the New Black
- Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Chrissy Metz, This is us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN DRAMA
- Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
- BD Wong, Mr. Robot
- Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
- Brian Tyree Henry, This is Us
- Gerald McRaney, This is Us
- Denis O'Hare, This is Us
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN DRAMA
- Cicely Tyson, Cómo defender a un asesino
- Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
- Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
- Alison Wright, The Americans"
- Alexis Bledel, El cuento de la criada
- Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA
- Pamela Adlon, Better things
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday night live
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Ty Burrell, Modern Family
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Matt Walsh, Veep
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN COMEDIA
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
- Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
- Judith Light, Transparent
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN COMEDIA
- Matthew Rhys, Girls
- Riz Ahmed, Girls
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chapelle, Saturday Night Live
- Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
- Hugh Laurie, Veep
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADO EN COMEDIA
- Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
- Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
- Becky Ann Baker, Girls
- Angela Bassett, Master of None
- Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
MEJOR MINISERIE
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- The Night Of
- Genius
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
- Ewan McGregor, Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
- John Turturro, The Night Of
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Carrie Coon, Fargo
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Jesica Lange, Feud
- Susan Sarandon, Feud
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis
- Alfred Molina
- Stanley Tucci
- Bill Camp
- Michael K Williams
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Regina kiNG, American Crime
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
- Judy Davis, Feud
- Jackie Hoffman, Feud
- Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies
MEJOR TV MOVIE
- Black Mirror: San Junipero
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Christmas of Many Colors
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- The Wizard of Lies
