Un artista transexual publicó la semana pasada una poderosa imagen con la intención de mostrar al mundo que la menstruación no es algo propio solo de las mujeres.

Cass Clemmer, el artista tras la cuenta de Instagram Toni The Tampon, publicó el pasado 12 de julio una imagen en la que aparece sentado en un banco, con las piernas abiertas y una mancha de sangre en su entrepierna. Con la mano derecha sujeta un cuaderno donde se puede leer: "La regla no es sólo cosa de mujeres", y la etiqueta #bleedingwhiletrans.

Según contó Clemmer a nuestros compañeros de The HuffPsot en Estados Unidos, decidió publicar esta imagen después de compartir con una amiga suya que no podía llevar faja porque tenía la regla y sus pechos se habían agrandado tanto que llevar la faja le hacía difícil respirar.

"Somos amigas desde hace tiempo, ella es una activista feminista, pero cuando me di cuenta de que ni siquiera ella había considerado la posibilidad de que yo tuviera la regla, me di cuenta de que debía hacer pública mi historia para ayudar a cambiar la creencia de que la regla es algo sólo de las mujeres. "No toda la gente que menstrúa son mujeres y no todas las mujeres menstrúan".