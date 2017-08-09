La foto que demuestra cómo se puede falsear un posado en Instagram

"La postura lo es todo" es el hecho que se ha propuesto desmontar la bloguera británica Lauren Tickner en su cuenta de Instagram. Y viendo su fotografía, un montaje en el que posa de tres maneras distintas, se entiende de un vistazo.
Tickner asegura que entre foto y foto hay 30 segundos de diferencia y con tanta rapidez consigue parecer tres mujeres distintas. "Tiene barriga", "Tripa plana y buen culo" y "No tiene culo" son los títulos que pone a cada pose.
POSTURE changes EVERYTHING! Posing is SO powerful: what you see of people on social media is NOT how they look 24/7 in real life! 👉🏼 I know that if I arch my spine and pop my hip, I can make my stomach look flatter & my butt look bigger. Of course, some people DO have big bums & flat stomachs 💖 Similarly, slouching and 'letting go' of my stomach after a big meal makes it appear more bloated: it's just how it is! Tucking your spine will make your butt look flatter: you can literally make your body look SO different, just by standing differently! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ People will always speak negatively about others: it's horrible, but sadly it is just a fact of life. I receive all of these comments 👆🏼 all the time, but thankfully for the more negative ones, I have thick skin. I used to even say these things to myself 😔 BUT now I have learned that if I see a 'bad' photo of myself, it is OKAY!!!!! It doesn't matter!!! As we see here, angles and posture are eveeeerything! Similarly, IDGAF if other people want to comment mean things, because I have learned to accept my body and love it for what it is. Your body is so incredibly powerful: give it some credit🙌🏼 I also know how to pose to make myself look 'best'. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I don't care how 'overdone' people say these photos are: I think they are SO important. I sometimes still stumble across a photo and think "agh, I wish I looked like that..." BUT, they uploaded that photo for a REASON! They probably took 10000 others and chose that ONE photo. (I know I'm guilty of taking looooads before having ma money shot ✨) PLUS, for all I know, they photoshopped that photo! Take EVERYTHING with a pinch of salt! #StrengthFeed - EDIT: this photo is to prove a point 👍🏼 - sometimes one may see a photo of themselves and think 'agh, I hate how I look' ...but then you have to remember that you may just be MOVING & caught off guard, so your body isn't looking 'normal'! Yes, I know I am overemphasising each 'pose' ☺️ - P.S, purchase my training/macro-tracking guides at: www.strengthfeed.com
"Lo que ves de la gente en redes sociales no es su aspecto las 24 horas los 7 días de la semana en la vida real. Sé que si arqueo la columna y saco culo puedo hacer que mi estómago se vea más plano y mi trasero, más grande [...] De manera similar, si me encorvo y no contraigo el abdomen después de una comilona eso hace que parezca más hinchado", explica en el texto.
"¡Puedes hacer que tu cuerpo sea TAN diferente sólo colocándote de manera diferente!", prosigue. Tickner asegura que cuando ve "una mala foto" de ella ha aprendido a decirse que no pasa nada. "Esta foto es para demostrar algo: a veces vemos fotos nuestras y pensamos '¡Ah, no me gusta nada como salgo!'... pero entonces sólo hay que recordar que puede ser que estuvieras MOVIÉNDOTE y te pillaron con la guardia baja, por lo que tu cuerpo no sale 'normal", recalca.
