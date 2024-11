Mazón niega que el CECOPI le estuviese esperando para tomar decisiones: "Insisto, basta ya de bulos"

PAIPORTA, VALENCIA VALENCIAN CO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazon, during his visit to the 112 center, on November 3, 2024, in Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain. The King and Queen of Spain have visited, together with the President of the Government and the President of the Generalitat Valenciana, some of the areas affected by the DANA, which last October 29th devastated the province of Valencia and has already left more than 210 dead. (Photo By Rober Solsona/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images